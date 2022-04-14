'High quality' care homes project set for green light

Plans for a 54-home residential scheme in Thurston look set to be given the green light so long as a holding objection concerning flooding concerns can be sorted.

The project was submitted by Housing 21, and includes 40 apartments and 14 bungalows, with communal areas, landscaping and car parking.

The site covers just over three acres of land, south of Heath Road, Thurston.

CGI image of Housing 21's plans. - Credit: Housing 21

The scheme looks set to be given the green light at next week's Mid Suffolk development control committee, so long as Suffolk County Council is satisfied by the project's flood risk assessment.

Property development manager at Housing 21, Peter Smith said: “We are excited to propose this high-quality Extra Care scheme which will be Housing 21’s sixth in Suffolk.

"The 40 apartments and 14 bungalows will be available for shared ownership and social rent; with Extra Care specifically offering older people the opportunity to live in their own homes, while having access to on-site care if and when needed.

"This helps people to retain their independence while having a care team close at hand.

"The site on Heath Road is well-placed to serve the people of Thurston and beyond. In line with our commitment to sustainability, this scheme will be built to an enhanced specification in order to be energy-efficient and have a low carbon impact.”

CGI image of Housing 21's plans. - Credit: Housing 21

The planning officers' report which will be presented to councillors next Wednesday (April 20) says the project represents "a significant financial investment within the district, an opportunity for short-term construction jobs and opportunities for local suppliers and contractors, an opportunity to create 16 FTE direct jobs in the healthcare sector and an opportunity to support indirect jobs via local suppliers".

The report also says the scheme has the opportunity to bring social benefits like "an opportunity to provide much-needed specialist care in a safe and supportive environment to those who need it from the older community".

As well as "the chance for the proposed development to include over time ancillary facilities such as a possible hairdressers and/or a small café facility that can also be used by the wider population helping to foster a sense of cohesion and integration between the new residents and the established community".

More information on the plans (DC/21/04549) can be found here.

CGI image of Housing 21's plans. - Credit: Housing 21



