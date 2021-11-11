Revised plans approved for 85 homes in Mid Suffolk village

A CGI of what the 85 homes in Bacton, to be known as Ivy Hill, could look like - Credit: Bellway Homes

Approval has been given for revised plans for an 85-home development, to be known as Ivy Hill, in Bacton, with the first homes for sale as soon as next year.

Outline planning permission was granted in June 2020 to develop land south of Birch Avenue for housing and provide land for a community centre.

But Bellway Homes, which bought the site after permission was granted, opted to submit a new full planning application so that two access points from Pretyman Avenue and Birch Avenue, which had caused concern for local residents and councillors, could be reduced to one off Birch Avenue.

A Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control committee meeting unanimously approved plans on Wednesday.

Phil Standen, managing director of Bellway Eastern Counties, said: “We have worked closely with the local community to develop proposals which will be sympathetic to the site’s surroundings as well as meeting the need for new housing in the area.

“A mix of materials, including red and buff bricks, white render and cream or grey weatherboarding, will be used to ensure the homes are in keeping with the county’s traditional architecture. Landscape buffers will also be created along each boundary of the site to provide a soft transition between the village edge and the open countryside.

“The development will deliver a good mix of homes for people of all ages in a suitable location for new residential development. The site is on the edge of the existing settlement of Bacton, within walking distance of the village’s primary school, pub and convenience store, and only a 15-minute drive from Stowmarket town centre.”

The firm hopes to be on site within the coming weeks, with the first homes going up for sale next year.

The homes – 30 of which have been designated affordable – will feature air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.

Ward councillor Andy Mellen said there remained concerns that the layout could lead on to a further extension to the south at some point in the future, but welcomed the improvements, adding: “Bellway have really engaged with us and the community."

Ward councillor Andy Mellen - Credit: JASON NOBLE LDRS

Bacton Parish Council voiced support for the scheme, which received four public objections.

Official approval has been delegated to the council’s head of planning once a final consultation with Network Rail has been carried out to ensure there are no issues in respect of train services.