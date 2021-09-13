Published: 12:17 PM September 13, 2021

A decision is to be made on a proposed new 220-home estate near the Suffolk coast - amid fears many of the houses could be used as second homes.

The development by WM. Denny & Son Ltd and Chartwell Industries in Copperwheat Avenue, Reydon, near Southwold would be made up of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom houses.

It would also include flats and bungalows.

The plans were narrowly approved by East Suffolk Council's planning committee in March 2020.

However the approval of the Reydon Neighbourhood Plan, which earmarks plots of land for future housing growth, after a referendum in May 2021 means the development is being brought back to the planning committee.

One of the main considerations of the neighbourhood plan is providing homes that are people's main residence, as oppose to second homes - to meet the need for new housing in the area.

Reydon Parish Council said that was all the more important, as the level of second homes in the village has risen from 25% to 30% in recent years.

"As a parish council, we have accepted that more housing is needed both locally and, generally, in the district and that Reydon should take its share," a statement from the parish council said.

"However, we are concerned that this housing should meet our local needs."

In a design and access statement in support of the application, prepared by Brown and Co, developers said the homes would be "consistent in form with the surrounding residential dwellings" and "in keeping with the existing character of the village".

District councillor David Beavan added: "I sincerely hope that the homes will be affordable.

"Our Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty should be used for housing that is needed, not second and holiday homes which are destroying our community.”

A decision about the homes will be made at the planning committee meeting tomorrow.