News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News >

Coastal village awaits decision on bid for 220 new homes

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 12:17 PM September 13, 2021   
Impressions of the shared street scene for the Reydon development. Picture: Brown and Co property an

An artist's impression of how the new homes would look - Credit: Archant

A decision is to be made on a proposed new 220-home estate near the Suffolk coast - amid fears many of the houses could be used as second homes.

The development by WM. Denny & Son Ltd and Chartwell Industries in Copperwheat Avenue, Reydon, near Southwold would be made up of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom houses.

It would also include flats and bungalows.

The plans were narrowly approved by East Suffolk Council's planning committee in March 2020.

However the approval of the Reydon Neighbourhood Plan, which earmarks plots of land for future housing growth, after a referendum in May 2021 means the development is being brought back to the planning committee.

You may also want to watch:

One of the main considerations of the neighbourhood plan is providing homes that are people's main residence, as oppose to second homes - to meet the need for new housing in the area.

Reydon Parish Council said that was all the more important, as the level of second homes in the village has risen from 25% to 30% in recent years. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Car ploughs into front of M&S Foodhall
  2. 2 Revealed: The 30 Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates
  3. 3 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 5-2 home loss to Bolton
  1. 4 Teenagers arrested in murder probe after man, 21, dies from stab wound
  2. 5 Severe delays on A12 after lorry overturns
  3. 6 Look inside village home with built-in coffee shop on the market for £1.5m
  4. 7 New primary school to open in Stowmarket named after female astronomer
  5. 8 North Stander: Talk of sacking Cook is absolutely ridiculous
  6. 9 WATCH: Drone footage captures moment Ever Ace arrives in Felixstowe
  7. 10 World's largest container ship docks at Port of Felixstowe

"As a parish council, we have accepted that more housing is needed both locally and, generally, in the district and that Reydon should take its share," a statement from the parish council said.

"However, we are concerned that this housing should meet our local needs."

In a design and access statement in support of the application, prepared by Brown and Co, developers said the homes would be "consistent in form with the surrounding residential dwellings" and "in keeping with the existing character of the village".

District councillor David Beavan added: "I sincerely hope that the homes will be affordable.

"Our Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty should be used for housing that is needed, not second and holiday homes which are destroying our community.”

A decision about the homes will be made at the planning committee meeting tomorrow.

Councillor David Beavan - he believes Southwold is oversaturated with the number of second homes throughout the town...

David Beavan said he hoped the properties would be affordable - Credit: Archant

East Suffolk Council
Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David Mead found himself homeless in Sudbury but the local town rallied round and he's now found som

Homeless teenager found living in a tent saved by town's act of kindness

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
The world's largest container ship, Ever Ace, pictured here in Rotterdam, is coming to Felixstowe

World's biggest container ship set to arrive in Felixstowe at weekend

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook yell instructions from the touchline.

'One of my toughest days in management' - Cook on 5-2 loss to Bolton

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne gets town off to a good start with an early goal to give them a 1-0 lead.

Ipswich Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Matchday Recap: Town defence crumbles in miserable Bolton loss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon