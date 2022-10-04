News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plans for 41 homes in Suffolk village recommended to be given green light

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM October 4, 2022
land adjacent to Greenacres, Gardenhouse Lane

Land adjacent to Greenacres, Gardenhouse Lane which is the site for 41 homes in Rickinghall. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 41 homes in Rickinghall, near Diss, have been recommended to be given the green light.

Ruby Homes' plans for land adjacent to Greenacres, Gardenhouse Lane, will be discussed by the Mid Suffolk development control committee next week (Wednesday, October 12).

The plans were granted outline planning permission in November 2018 - with the current application outlining the finer details of the project.

The scheme includes 14 affordable homes, and is made up of four one-bedroom flats, two one-bedroom houses, nine two-bedroom houses, four three-bedroom bungalows, 18 three-bedroom houses and four four-bedroom houses.

The design statement for the project, prepared by Waller Planning, said: "This application proposes new residential development, which would make a valuable contribution towards meeting a very substantial need for housing.

"The proposed development would provide a range of types of housing, including affordable housing, which would meet an identified local need."

