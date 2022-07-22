'They are my life': Suffolk woman's sacrifices for pets during cost of living crisis

Helen Solomon, 65, says she would rather use a food bank or skip meals than not feed her two dogs and three cats - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images/Helen Solomon

A Halesworth woman has spoken of the sacrifices she is being forced to make for her pets during the cost of living crisis.

Helen Solomon, 65, says she would rather use a food bank or skip meals than not feed her two dogs and three cats.

"I know pets are a luxury", she said.

"And some people might just tell me to give them up.

"But I live on my own and I'm lonely.

"My pets are my life and they're good for my mental health."

Ms Solomon has been living in Halesworth for 10 years and is the sole occupant of a two-bedroom council bungalow.

Her family live across the county in towns such as Leiston and Ipswich.

For her, the impact of the rise in the cost of living has been severe.

"Living in Halesworth, I rely heavily on my car. Fuel prices are hitting me really hard," she said.

"My weekly shop has gone up by around £10 a week and, on top of all that, I have to pay bedroom tax.

"I didn't choose a two-bedroom property on purpose - it was the only council place available at the time.

"After all my outgoings, I have around £120 a week left for food and other bits.

"It's killing me."

Ms Solomon's primary hobby and method of socialising is dog training, which costs approximately £62 a month.

In total, she estimates she spends just over £150 a month on her animals.

This includes food, training and insurance.

She said: "I don't drink, I don't smoke and I don't meet people down the pub.

"Once a week I'll go to the local dog club and meet some friends there.

"Taking them out for walks also gets me out of the house.

"I love my pets and I would rather miss meals myself or use a local food bank than not feed them."

An RSPCA report published last month found rising prices were the most urgent threat to pet welfare in the East of England.

A survey of more than 4,000 UK adults showed 71% of people said the cost of looking after their pet had become more expensive over the last 12 months, while one in five owners said they were worried about feeding their pets.

RSCPA research also showed, in April 2021, there were around 4,400 online searches per month around 'giving up pets', while April 2022 saw this rise by 50% to a high of 6,600.

Emma Slawinski, director of advocacy and policy at the RSPCA, said: "We are on the brink of an animal welfare crisis due to the rise in pet ownership during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living pressures biting - especially those on lower incomes.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking.

"Tragically, we're starting to see an increase in the abandonment of pets and growing numbers of cats and rabbits being rescued and coming into our care.

"Depending on people's circumstances, or where they live, pet food banks, veterinary payment plans and charitable support could all help in these tough times."

Ms Solomon's living situation meant she was eligible for the government's latest financial support package to help ease cost of living pressures.

As of April 2023, she will also be eligible for a state pension.

"I'm very grateful for the help I'm getting as it means, come winter, I'll be able to have the heating on rather than wrapping up in lots of coats.

"As far as my pets are concerned, I know a lot of people would tell me they're luxuries and that I shouldn't be making such sacrifices.

"But, to me, they're so much more than just a luxury.

"For me, they're essential to my mental health, my wellbeing and my happiness."