News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Land sale is big step forward for 269-home project

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:32 AM April 18, 2022
Plans for 269 news homes in Barham have been approved

Detailed plans are now being prepared for the site - Credit: Google Earth

Plans to build 269 homes on the edge of two Suffolk villages have taken a step forward with the sale of the plot to a major housing developer.

Pigeon Investment Management Ltd was appointed in 2016 to promote 58 acres of agricultural land east of Norwich Road and off Church Lane on the border of Claydon and Barham for residential development.

After consultation and negotiations with planners, Mid Suffolk council granted Pigeon outline planning permission 15 months ago for the 38-acre site to be used for up to 269 homes.

The consent also includes a reserved site for a pre-school and primary school, an area for community use and amenity space, including an extension to the grounds of St Mary and St Peter's Church, including a car park.

Pigeon said the land has now been sold to Taylor Wimpey following marketing by Lacy Scott & Knight.  

Taylor Wimpey said it was currently preparing a reserved matters planning application for the details of the development including the mix, layout and design of the homes, of which 35% will be affordable. The homes will include one- and two-bed apartments, two- and three-bed bungalows, and two- to five-bed houses.


Mid Suffolk Council
Housing News
Planning and Development
Claydon News

Don't Miss

The A12 in Essex has been closed after a crash

A12 | Updated

A12 in Essex partially reopens as air ambulance called to serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police officers at the Navigator Oil Terminal in Grays, Essex, following protests earlier in the wee

Essex Police

More arrests at oil protests as they continue to hit Suffolk fuel supplies

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fuel protesters

Fuel protests hit East Anglian supplies more than other areas

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
The cross and heart symbols pictured from Bury St Edmunds

Easter

Did you see the cross and heart symbols in the sky above Suffolk?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon