Land sale is big step forward for 269-home project

Detailed plans are now being prepared for the site - Credit: Google Earth

Plans to build 269 homes on the edge of two Suffolk villages have taken a step forward with the sale of the plot to a major housing developer.

Pigeon Investment Management Ltd was appointed in 2016 to promote 58 acres of agricultural land east of Norwich Road and off Church Lane on the border of Claydon and Barham for residential development.

After consultation and negotiations with planners, Mid Suffolk council granted Pigeon outline planning permission 15 months ago for the 38-acre site to be used for up to 269 homes.

The consent also includes a reserved site for a pre-school and primary school, an area for community use and amenity space, including an extension to the grounds of St Mary and St Peter's Church, including a car park.

Pigeon said the land has now been sold to Taylor Wimpey following marketing by Lacy Scott & Knight.

Taylor Wimpey said it was currently preparing a reserved matters planning application for the details of the development including the mix, layout and design of the homes, of which 35% will be affordable. The homes will include one- and two-bed apartments, two- and three-bed bungalows, and two- to five-bed houses.



