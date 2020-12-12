Developers consulting over future of 800-home garden neighbourhood

Published: 6:00 AM December 12, 2020

A consultation has been launched over the future of the Saxmundham South Neighbourhood Garden - Credit: Pigeon Investment Management

Developers have begun consulting on a large new housing development which has been proposed for Saxmundham.

Pigeon Investments is proposing a new site which would sit to the south of the existing town, with the majority of the development on land between the A12 and B1121.

The development would include around 800 homes, a new primary school, new employment space, a service station and a new roundabout off the A12 to access the proposed site.

The garden neighbourhood will be split into different areas including housing (yellow), employment space (purple) and a new service station (red) - Credit: Pigeon Investment Management

The developers also outlined that "strategic landscaping" would help to keep the new development separate from the neighbouring village of Benhall, which the site would be close to.

The new homes would also sit away from the Saxmundham Layers site, on which development has been vehemently opposed by campaigners for a number of years.

The area is already proposed for development following the full adoption of the Suffolk Coastal Local plan by East Suffolk Council earlier this year.

During consultations for the local plan last year concerns were raised by the local community about the ability of the site to take so many homes.

A spokesman for Pigeon Investments said: "Following adoption of the Suffolk Coastal Local Plan, which allocates a new garden neighbourhood to the south of Saxmundham, Pigeon are seeking the views of the public on the draft masterplan and would encourage people to visit the website and send through their comments.

"Pigeon are committed to engaging the local community in the masterplan process and further consultations are planned in 2021 as the scheme evolves.

"Pigeon considers this allocated site can deliver a high quality scheme which meets the need for new homes, including affordable homes, whilst delivering significant public benefits including a new primary school, public open space and walking routes."

Saxmundham Town Council is due to discuss the plans for the site next week at its full council meeting.

Comments can be made on the project on a website set up by the developers until January 31, 2021.