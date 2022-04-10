Former school site to provide homes and sports facilities

A CGI indicative map for the development of the former St Felix School site in Newmarket. - Credit: BLUE PENCIL DESIGNS/SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Consultation is underway on proposals to redevelop the site of a former school to create new homes and improved sports facilities.

Suffolk County Council is asking the public for views on the preferred option for the future of the old St Felix Middle School site in Newmarket, which closed in 2012.

Up to 50 new homes would be built on the site off A142 Fordham Road.

The council’s preferred option proposes the relocation of existing tennis courts on land northwest of their current position, with the tennis courts being converted into a mixed-use games area.

It also includes the availability of land for a future sports hall (to accommodate four badminton courts) should this be required.

The remainder of the 11-acre site will be developed for housing and open space, with the creation of a single priority junction with Fordham Road.

The council said that under the proposals, previously private open space will now be made available for use by the public. Combined with better links to the adjoining George Lambton playing fields through a new public access, this will mean increased recreation opportunities for the residents of Newmarket.

The final number of homes will not be determined until later in the planning process but 30% of them will be affordable housing.

In common with other SCC housing sites, the new homes will meet the government’s Future Homes Standard, meaning a 75-80% reduction in carbon impact. Units will have air source heat pumps and high thermal efficiency.

Conservative cabinet member for economic development, strategic highways, transport and waste at Suffolk County Council, Richard Smith - Credit: Suffolk County Council

Councillor Richard Smith, cabinet member for economic development, transport strategy and waste, said: “This proposed scheme will bring new homes and investment to a prominent site in Newmarket that has been simply lying empty.

“The views of the public are important to us and will be incorporated wherever possible to ensure that we deliver what the community needs, so I would urge people to give us their ideas in this consultation.”

For more details of the proposed scheme, and to leave comments, people can visit the public consultation website.

The deadline for comments is 4pm on Wednesday May 11, 2022.