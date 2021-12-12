110 new homes set to be built between two A12 villages

Developers say more than half the 18-acre site will be open space - Credit: Archant

Proposals have been put forward for 110 new homes on land next to the A12 in Suffolk - but planning chiefs have decided a detailed environmental impact analysis is not needed.

Scott Properties have applied to build the homes on an 18-acre arable field around 200m south of Darsham Station.

Parish councillors have lodged objections to the plans, which seek to establish the principle of development of the land - a masterplan has been submitted to East Suffolk Council - and full details will come later.

Although the site - between the A12 and the East Suffolk rail line - is within Darsham's boundaries, it is closer to Yoxford.

East Suffolk Council says the scheme will not result in likely significant effects on the environment and therefore an Environmental Impact Assessment is not required - despite Darsham Parish Council wanting a detailed analysis to understand the impact of such a large development.

Yoxford Parish Council has also opposed the plans. It says the estate will be "effectively a stand-alone village with no self-sustaining amenities".

It added: "Residents would need to use an unsuitable and dangerous footpath/cycleway to reach Yoxford which is half a mile away, cross the busy A12 twice to reach the shop at Darsham petrol station, and are more likely to drive to these amenities which is not sustainable."

Darsham Parish Council feels the development is proposed for the "wrong side" of the A12, is flawed and will make the road "more dangerous than it presently is".

The development will comprise a mix of house types - from one-bed apartments to four-bed houses - and will include 36 affordable dwellings (33%) and six self/custom-build dwellings.

Scott Properties said: "In terms of an economic role, the proposed development would generate direct and indirect economic benefits through the provision of employment through the construction phases, occupational expenditure from future residents and direct revenue to the council through the Community Infrastructure Levy and council tax receipts."

The aim for the new homes was to create "well designed, beautiful places with accessible and safe places, with accessible services and open spaces that reflect current and future needs and support communities’ health, social and cultural well-being".

More than half of the site would be public open space and there would be new hedgerow and woodland planting.