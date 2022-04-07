News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Seven homes plans in Suffolk village refused planning permission

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 1:08 PM April 7, 2022
Westhorpe

The village of Westhorpe was the subject of a planning application for seven new homes, which has now been refused by planning officers. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for seven homes in Westhorpe, near Stowmarket, have been refused planning permission by Mid Suffolk District Council.

The project, which included two affordable homes, was for land south of Church Road, Westhorpe.

The plans have been refused permission, despite planning documents claiming the project would "generate economic, social and environmental benefits."

Planning officer's documents say: "The proposal would not provide a suitable location for housing in respect of satisfactory access to services and facilities.

"The proposal would adversely and unduly erode a part of the undeveloped agricultural setting of Street Farmhouse, which is considered to contribute to its significance.

"The proposal is not supported in principle as the site is considered unsustainable with a heavy reliance on a motor vehicle, no identified local need for affordable housing, harm to the setting of a listed building and lack of information relating to the likely impacts of biodiversity."

Information on the project (DC/22/00594), as well as more detailed information on why it was refused planning permission can be found here.

