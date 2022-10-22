Plans for 48 homes with 50% affordable housing in Suffolk village submitted

Chapel Field, Shotley, which is the site of plans for 48 homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 48 homes in Shotley have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The plans include 24 affordable homes with associated highways access, estate road, landscaping and public open space on land known as Chapel Field, Shotley.

The project is made up of a mix of one to four-bedroom houses and bungalows.

A statement from the lead consultant and agent for the application, Roger Balmer Design, said: "A detailed Housing Needs Survey has been carried out in the village and this carefully considered proposal reflects the findings of that survey.

"There is a clear need for affordable homes for people in the area and this is reflected by 50% of the proposed houses being affordable units, which is far beyond the requirements set out by Babergh District Council.

"The site layout has been carefully designed to reflect the landscape character and important features of the site.

"The expansive public open space and landscaping is a significant feature of this, providing a pleasant village green as you enter the village as a congregation area with scope for a sports pitch or facility as a further community benefit.

"The local habitat will also be greatly improved by the many biodiversity enhancements that are woven into this proposal.

"We trust that the local community understand that the whole scheme has been very carefully considered as a viable and deliverable site that will not only continue to improve the amenity available in and around Shotley village but also stand the test of time in terms of its function for the village and its integration into the landscape."

Councillor Derek Davis, the member for the Ganges ward, said: "This appears to be a well thought out application with a generous affordable contribution and other benefits.

"I can also understand people's concerns and I will look to represent all views at the appropriate time.

"Given my position within the planning committee, albeit, as a substitute, I shall remain non committal at this stage, in avoid to avoid any sort of pre-determination allegations."

A decision on the plans is expected in the middle of December.