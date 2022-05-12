Show homes open doors at Stowmarket development

A computer-generated image of the Silversmith house type, one of the show homes at Pinewood Grange - Credit: Bellway Homes

Two show houses have been opened on a development in Stowmarket.

The three-bedroom 'Chandler' and four-bedroom 'Silversmith' are now open to visitors at Bellway's Pinewood Grange development.

The development includes 141 new homes off Gun Cotton Way.

The project includes 92 homes for private sale as well as 49 affordable properties for local people through rent and shared ownership.

Sales manager at Bellway eastern counties, Rachael Gatehouse said: "It is always a proud and exciting day when we first throw open the doors to the show homes at one of our developments.

“These two show homes have been designed with modern family life in mind. They both have spacious, flexible layouts and are proving particularly popular with buyers who are just stepping onto the property ladder or those who are moving to a bigger home."

Currently, there is a choice of three-bedroom homes ready to be reserved at Pinewood Grange, with prices starting from £324,995.

More information on the homes at Pinewood Grange can be found here.