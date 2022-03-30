Suffolk village set for social homes boost - 35 new properties being built

New homes in Acton, near Sudbury, will be available for people in the local area - Credit: CHP

Extra social housing is being provided in Suffolk thanks to an arrangement between a housing association, developer and a council.

Housing association CHP has taken handover of its first traditional-build properties in the county at the Tamage Road development in Acton, near Sudbury.

The homes are a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments and houses available for shared ownership and affordable rent.

In total CHP, based at Chelmsford, will manage 35 properties on the development – 10 for shared ownership and 25 for affordable rent.

Mid Suffolk and Babergh District Council will nominate people to live in the affordable rent properties. The new development has a children’s play area along with an area of public open space.

Carl Hockey, CHP growth and partnership director, said: “We are delighted to have taken handover of our first properties in Suffolk. We have partnered with Bloor Homes to provide these much needed affordable homes as we branch out across the eastern region to help tackle the housing crisis”.

To be considered for the shared ownership properties when they become available people should register with Help to Buy at www.helptobuyagent3.org.uk.