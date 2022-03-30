News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Suffolk village set for social homes boost - 35 new properties being built

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:52 AM March 30, 2022
New homes in Acton, near Sudbury, will be available for people in the local area

New homes in Acton, near Sudbury, will be available for people in the local area - Credit: CHP

Extra social housing is being provided in Suffolk thanks to an arrangement between a housing association, developer and a council.

Housing association CHP has taken handover of its first traditional-build properties in the county at the Tamage Road development in Acton, near Sudbury.

The homes are a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments and houses available for shared ownership and affordable rent.

In total CHP, based at Chelmsford, will manage 35 properties on the development – 10 for shared ownership and 25 for affordable rent.

Mid Suffolk and Babergh District Council will nominate people to live in the affordable rent properties. The new development has a children’s play area along with an area of public open space.

Carl Hockey, CHP growth and partnership director, said: “We are delighted to have taken handover of our first properties in Suffolk. We have partnered with Bloor Homes to provide these much needed affordable homes as we branch out across the eastern region to help tackle the housing crisis”.

To be considered for the shared ownership properties when they become available people should register with Help to Buy at www.helptobuyagent3.org.uk.

Babergh District Council
Mid Suffolk Council
Housing News
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Jan Etherington with her dog Jagger on Walberswick beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holiday Destinations

'Heaven on earth' - Suffolk beach named one of the best in England

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
This town cottage in Southwold is on the market for £1 million

Suffolk Live News

Look inside £1million cottage in Southwold with bags of character

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Land off Barking Road in Needham Market where plans have been lodged for 279 homes

Planning

Conservation group concerned new 279 homes plans will create 'new village'

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
A cold weather front moved across the east coast on Sunday bringing snowfall to many parts, includin

Suffolk Live News

Snow possible in Suffolk this week as warm spell ends

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon