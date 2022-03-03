News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans to turn former prisoner of war building into home submitted

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 10:38 AM March 3, 2022
The site of the former prisoner of war building in Somerton. 

The site of the former prisoner of war building in Somerton. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to convert a former prisoner of war building into a home have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The site is in the grounds of the old rectory in Somerton – between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

The building was constructed during the second world war and used to house Italian and German prisoners of war, but has since been used as an outbuilding.

The planning statement, produced by Evolution town planning, says: "The application proposes a long term, viable use for the property by allowing it to be used as a house.

"This building forms part of the cultural and social history of Somerton and the new use will help to preserve this building into the future."

Planning documents also say that the works will preserve the existing layout of the building, with no internal or external changes needed to convert it into a "spacious one-bedroom home." 

The plans have a determination deadline of April 19.

Planning and Development
Housing News
Babergh District Council
Suffolk
Sudbury News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

F-15 at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk, after emergency landing

Fighter jet forced to perform emergency landing in Suffolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Westley Middle School in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk's last two middle schools set to close next year

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Clement and Rebecca, who run The Sorrel Horse in Shottisham

The Suffolk pub where you can ‘park’ your horse and eat oysters all day 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
David and Kerri Woodward are being evicted from their privatley owned tenent house as the owner is s

Investigations | Special Report

'We're about to be made homeless because estate agents won't touch us'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon