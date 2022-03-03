Plans to turn former prisoner of war building into home submitted

The site of the former prisoner of war building in Somerton. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to convert a former prisoner of war building into a home have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The site is in the grounds of the old rectory in Somerton – between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

The building was constructed during the second world war and used to house Italian and German prisoners of war, but has since been used as an outbuilding.

The planning statement, produced by Evolution town planning, says: "The application proposes a long term, viable use for the property by allowing it to be used as a house.

"This building forms part of the cultural and social history of Somerton and the new use will help to preserve this building into the future."

Planning documents also say that the works will preserve the existing layout of the building, with no internal or external changes needed to convert it into a "spacious one-bedroom home."

The plans have a determination deadline of April 19.