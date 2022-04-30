News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Garages to make way for 10 new affordable homes

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:00 PM April 30, 2022
The garages off South Close and Quakers Way in Leiston will be demolished

The garages off South Close and Quakers Way in Leiston will be demolished and the site redeveloped with affordable homes - Credit: Google Streetview

A collection of unused garages in Leiston is set to be demolished to make way for 10 new affordable homes.

The court of 48 garages on land off South Close was built for an estate in the 1950s but the garages have not been in use since 2011.

Flagship Housing Group is planning to demolish the two blocks of garages and use the land for 10 homes - and East Suffolk Council's planning committee north is recommended to give officers authority to approve the project on May 10.

Talks have taken place between planning officers and Flagship after the application was initially deferred because of councillors' concerns over the number of homes and loss of green space.

The design has been amended to reduce the impact but the number of homes - six one-bed and four two-bed - has not been changed because this would have an "unacceptable impact upon the viability of the development".

In a report, planning officers say the design of the development is considered acceptable and will deliver a mix of house types, sizes and designs in a high-quality environment.

East Suffolk Council
Housing News
Planning and Development
Leiston News

