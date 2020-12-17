Published: 4:38 PM December 17, 2020

The garden neighbourhood will be split into different areas including housing (yellow), employment space (purple) and a new service station (red) - Credit: Pigeon Investment Management

Plans to create a 700-home garden neighbourhood in a Suffolk town have left community leaders with deep concerns.

The South Saxmundham Garden Neighbourhood would sit to the south of the existing town between it and the village of Benhall, and close to the A12 in the west.

Developers Pigeon Investments, have proposed 700 new homes on the site as well as community space, a new petrol station and a primary school.

Saxmundham Town Council met on Monday to discuss the plans for the site.

The council said it wanted to engage with the developers on the plans but remained concerned about the changes made since discussions about the site as part of the Suffolk Coastal Local Plan.

Saxmundham Town Council chairman Jeremy Smith said the council wants to engage with developers on the project - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Town Council chairman Jeremy Smith said: “We are committed to engaging to make the new Garden Neighbourhood a success, well-designed, and linked into and contributing to our town and its life.

"But we’re deeply concerned that the developers, Pigeon, are at the outset trying to deviate in fundamental ways from the Local Plan, adopted only three months ago, including sneaking in a huge new lorry park as unwelcome neighbour to the new housing.

"We insist that the developers be held to the approved plan site and policy – and that they make proper provision for sorely-needed community facilities.

"We insist too, on their providing adequate public green and open space, which must include The Layers as a great and attractive public meeting-space between the town and the new neighbourhood.

"Without these points, the development will prove to be another second-rate planning failure.

"We encourage residents of Saxmundham and Benhall to respond to Pigeon's present consultation, and (if they agree) to include these points and concerns”.

A consultation has been launched over the future of the Saxmundham South Neighbourhood Garden - Credit: Pigeon Investment Management

A spokesman for Pigeon Investments said last week it was committed to engaging with the local community and that further consultations would take place next year.

"Pigeon considers this allocated site can deliver a high quality scheme which meets the need for new homes, including affordable homes, whilst delivering significant public benefits including a new primary school, public open space and walking routes," said the spokesman.

Pigeon Investments was contacted for further comment.

Comments on the plans can be made until January 31.



