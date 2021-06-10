News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News >

Have your say on coastal town's proposed neighbourhood plan

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:41 PM June 10, 2021   
Southwold town mayor Ian Bradbury is worried about the virus spreading to the Suffolk coast Picture:

Southwold's proposed neighbourhood plan is available on East Suffolk Council's website - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Community leaders in Southwold are encouraging residents to have their say on the resort's proposed neighbourhood plan before it is submitted for inspection.

Southwold Town Council has submitted its plan to East Suffolk Council to be publicised and to invite comments from the community.

Any comments will be sent to the examiner for consideration alongside the plan.

Subject to the plan successfully completing all the relevant regulatory stages, the policies and proposals contained in the plan will be used by East Suffolk when scrutinising planning applications within the Southwold neighbourhood area.

The neighbourhood plan can be viewed on East Suffolk's website and hard copies will be available as Southwold Town Hall.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: "Neighbourhood planning enables local communities to get directly involved with shaping the areas in which they live and work.

You may also want to watch:

"I would encourage those living in the Southwold area to view the plan and submit their comments."

Most Read

  1. 1 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
  2. 2 US President Joe Biden tells of pride in Suffolk airbase on historic visit
  3. 3 Edwards set to leave Ipswich Town to join League One rivals
  1. 4 Four in hospital after crash between car and pick-up truck
  2. 5 Two more former Ipswich players could join Town army at Colchester next season
  3. 6 Hundreds of plane spotters await arrival of Air Force One
  4. 7 Town make offer for West Brom midfielder Harper
  5. 8 Oxford boss hits out at 'ludicrous' League One spending while appearing to take swipe at Ipswich Town
  6. 9 What time will US President Joe Biden land in Suffolk today?
  7. 10 Town still waiting on contract answer from winger Edwards
Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rotherham United's Matt Crooks during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL Stadium, Rotherh

Exclusive

Ipswich Town set to bid for Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Woodbridge has a superb town centre - but needs to show more self-confidence. Picture: SARAH LUCY B

New Woodbridge restaurant to open at former furniture store

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
President of the United States Joe Biden is expected to meet with U.S. Air Force Personnel based at RAF Mildenhall.

Why Joe Biden will be in Suffolk this week

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook's Ipswich squad will face a tough six week pre-season schedule

Football

Ipswich Town among the favourites to win League One next season

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus