Have your say on coastal town's proposed neighbourhood plan

Published: 3:41 PM June 10, 2021

Southwold's proposed neighbourhood plan is available on East Suffolk Council's website - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Community leaders in Southwold are encouraging residents to have their say on the resort's proposed neighbourhood plan before it is submitted for inspection.

Southwold Town Council has submitted its plan to East Suffolk Council to be publicised and to invite comments from the community.

Any comments will be sent to the examiner for consideration alongside the plan.

Subject to the plan successfully completing all the relevant regulatory stages, the policies and proposals contained in the plan will be used by East Suffolk when scrutinising planning applications within the Southwold neighbourhood area.

The neighbourhood plan can be viewed on East Suffolk's website and hard copies will be available as Southwold Town Hall.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: "Neighbourhood planning enables local communities to get directly involved with shaping the areas in which they live and work.

"I would encourage those living in the Southwold area to view the plan and submit their comments."