Have your say on coastal town's proposed neighbourhood plan
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Community leaders in Southwold are encouraging residents to have their say on the resort's proposed neighbourhood plan before it is submitted for inspection.
Southwold Town Council has submitted its plan to East Suffolk Council to be publicised and to invite comments from the community.
Any comments will be sent to the examiner for consideration alongside the plan.
Subject to the plan successfully completing all the relevant regulatory stages, the policies and proposals contained in the plan will be used by East Suffolk when scrutinising planning applications within the Southwold neighbourhood area.
The neighbourhood plan can be viewed on East Suffolk's website and hard copies will be available as Southwold Town Hall.
David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: "Neighbourhood planning enables local communities to get directly involved with shaping the areas in which they live and work.
You may also want to watch:
"I would encourage those living in the Southwold area to view the plan and submit their comments."
Most Read
- 1 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 2 US President Joe Biden tells of pride in Suffolk airbase on historic visit
- 3 Edwards set to leave Ipswich Town to join League One rivals
- 4 Four in hospital after crash between car and pick-up truck
- 5 Two more former Ipswich players could join Town army at Colchester next season
- 6 Hundreds of plane spotters await arrival of Air Force One
- 7 Town make offer for West Brom midfielder Harper
- 8 Oxford boss hits out at 'ludicrous' League One spending while appearing to take swipe at Ipswich Town
- 9 What time will US President Joe Biden land in Suffolk today?
- 10 Town still waiting on contract answer from winger Edwards