Eight affordable homes in Suffolk village given go-ahead

Eight affordable homes in a popular Suffolk village have been given planning permission.

The project, submitted by Hastoe Housing Association, is set for Stoke By Nayland after getting the go-ahead from Babergh District Council.

The site of the scheme is owned by Suffolk County Council, and was part of the adjacent school site.

The affordable homes are made up of a mix of one, two and three-bedroom homes.

Councillor Melanie Barrett said: "I welcome the approval given to this scheme. This has been in the pipeline ever since I was elected to the ward in 2015, and probably prior to that, and it shows that if we get it right everyone wins.

"What makes this a welcome addition to Stoke is the scale, eight new traditional looking homes does not overwhelm the village, it’s on brownfield land, within the village boundary, with no apparent objectors.

"The homes are affordable, which is particularly relevant in a village with limited availability of houses at the lower end of the price range.

"I know how important it is for the viability of the primary school that young families are able to move to or remain in the village and also for the future viability of the shop which will be helped by more new residents."

The design statement for the project says: "The site has been promoted in partnership with Stoke by Nayland Parish Council. Our client Hastoe Housing have been in regular communication with the Parish Council to seek their approval at each stage of the design process.

"A public information sharing event was carried out through the spring of 2021 to share the proposals with the wider community. The proposals received positive responses to the layout and use.

"The proposals are for an all-affordable housing development to fulfil the need for affordable housing in Stoke by Nayland. The proposals will assist in meeting the shortfall of housing in Babergh District and is supported by grant from Homes England."