Plans for 300 homes in Suffolk town recommended for approval

An area of over 32 acres, known as Ashes Farm, on Newton Road, which is subject to plans for 300 homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 300 new homes on the edge of Stowmarket look set to take a step forward - despite concerns about the impact on road safety.

Town councillors have voiced worries over the capacity of the B1115 to cope with extra traffic and say the proposed access to the estate is "wholly unsatisfactory".

The project, submitted by St Philips Land, covers an area of more than 32 acres, known as Ashes Farm, on Newton Road.

The site, which includes an area known as 'Diapers Farm' has been earmarked for residential housing by the local council, with plans in for another 258 homes close by.

Plans will go before the Mid Suffolk development control committee on Wednesday, July 20, with the planning officers' recommendation being to grant outline planning permission with some conditions around affordable housing and monetary contributions to services.

The planning statement for the scheme, prepared by Fisher German on behalf of St Philips Land, says: "The proposal will deliver additional dwellings at a time when the council’s five-year housing land supply position is not robust and vulnerable to challenge.

"A key feature of the proposed development is the creation of new public open space within the site, including a new children’s equipped play area.

"A small area of trees will be removed in order to facilitate access into the site, however, compensatory planting will be delivered onsite.

"The construction activities associated with the development will represent an investment in the local area and will create jobs in the short term for the duration of the construction activities.

"Once occupied, the development will house economically active residents who will contribute towards annual household, retail, leisure and services expenditure in the locality."

Stowmarket Town Council have raised concerns with the project, including the access to the site, saying: "The proposed access from Newton Road to the site is felt to be wholly unsatisfactory because of its detrimental effect upon the amenity of local residents, implications for road safety along the B1115, the capacity of this minor road in being unable to cope with increasing traffic movements and its ability to provide appropriate access to a significant number of the proposed 300 new homes."



