Outline plans for 300 homes in Suffolk town recommended for approval
Plans for up to 300 homes in Stowmarket have been recommended for approval.
Planning documents from developer St Phillips Land show the homes would be built on over 32 acres of land at Ashes Farm, in Newton Road.
The plans were originally recommended for approval in July – however, the decision was deferred following traffic concerns.
The project is to be discussed by the Mid Suffolk Development Control Committee on September 14 – alongside another separate application for over 250 homes on a site next to Phillips Land's proposal.
Although under different developers, a joint statement from St Phillips Land and Crest Nicholson – the developer for the 258 homes next to the site – says they are "collectively contributing" towards provision to support the new homes.
This includes "a new or enhanced bus service, on-site and off-site cycle infrastructure, with links between the two sites, improvements to the capacity of the B1115/A1120 junction, and a new bus stop and bus shelter on Stowupland Road".
The statement adds that the developers are approaching the projects in a cooperative way "to ensure that the respective planning application proposals are aligned with regards to their infrastructure delivery and contribution towards the growth and vitality of the town."
The planning statement for the scheme, prepared by Fisher German on behalf of St Philips Land, says: "Once occupied, the development will house economically active residents who will contribute towards annual household, retail, leisure and services expenditure in the locality."
Speaking about the plans, Stowmarket Mayor, Barry Salmon, said: "The town council recognises this as a strategic site therefore we understand it will be developed.
"We have raised concerns over what we believe to be poor access to the site and would oppose any traffic from the development using the already congested Newton Road.
"The council has also raised concerns over the layout of the site and believes a large open space with better facilities would benefit potential new residents rather than small pocket park areas that are being proposed.
"We would hope to see a good mix of housing and excellent quality buildings on such a prominent site.
"In our view, we feel if the application is approved as it is this could be a missed opportunity for Stowmarket."
The plans are recommended for approval – with some conditions to be agreed by the chief planning officer.