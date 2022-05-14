Feedback sought on Stowmarket retirement project that would create 155 jobs

Developers are asking for public feedback on a retirement project that could bring nearly £1million per year to the local economy.

Churchill Retirement Living is preparing a planning application for a new independent retirement living development at the end of Prentice Road, Stowmarket.

Churchill Retirement Living bosses say the project will support 155 jobs before and after construction, bringing around £846,000 in annual spending to the high street, and will save local health and care services around £332,000 per year.

Stuart Goodwill, managing director of Churchill Retirement Living's in-house planning consultancy, said: "Retirement housing is the most effective form of residential development for generating local economic growth, local jobs, and increasing high street spend as it brings regular shoppers closer to the town centre.

"Our proposed development would help improve the health and wellbeing of those who live there and meet the housing needs of many older people in Stowmarket and the surrounding area.

"As we prepare to submit a formal planning application, we are keen to gather feedback and give local people the opportunity to have their say on these exciting plans."

A link to the plans and feedback form can be found here.