News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Go-ahead for 234 homes on major development

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:55 PM May 4, 2022
Previous phase homes on the Northfield View development near Stowmarket

Previous phase homes on the Northfield View development near Stowmarket - Credit: TAYLOR WIMPEY

Final approval has been granted for the next 234-home phase of the Northfield View development near Stowmarket, despite concerns from councillors.

Mid Suffolk District Council granted approval for the final matters around landscaping, appearance, scale and layout on phase 2C by six votes to one at its meeting on Wednesday morning.

That phase is for 234 homes off Fuller Way – 47 of which are designated affordable – are largely two-five bed properties.

James Bailey, agent on behalf of developers Taylor Wimpey, said: “The houses to be constructed are similar to those on the previous phases of development, as are the materials to be used, with the aim of achieving a consistent approach across the whole development.”

Developers have confirmed that 1.7-hectares of the 8.92-hectare site will be allocated for public open space.

Councillors took umbrage with a number of elements, including the high number of parking courts without electric vehicle ducting being provided, gas heating being proposed when it is being phased out, and 51% of the affordable homes not meeting space standards.

Committee chairman Matthew Hicks said the space standards issue was "really poor" while councillor Sarah Mansel said it was "almost a 20th Century housing development".

Most Read

  1. 1 Mike Bacon: McKenna to Watford, but who would be more surprised?
  2. 2 Man charged with 16 offences after stolen Ferrari crashes in Ipswich road
  3. 3 Speeding driver who caused death of 84-year-old man after crash jailed
  1. 4 'For now this is where it’s ends for me' - Bonne thanks Town fans as loan ends
  2. 5 'We are totally shattered' - Family's tribute to teenager who died in crash
  3. 6 Stuart Watson: Where Town need to strengthen this summer
  4. 7 Car bursts into flames in layby on A12
  5. 8 Suspected drug dealers arrested after police seize cannabis from car on A12
  6. 9 McKenna current second favourite for Watford job
  7. 10 The 7 cheapest streets to buy a home in Suffolk revealed

Developers said they would be looking to incorporate some solar panels but would not be drawn on numbers.

Previous phase homes on the Northfield View development near Stowmarket

Previous phase homes on the Northfield View development near Stowmarket - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

The committee approved the application with additional conditions, including the maximum number of solar panels to be used, ducting to be provided to ensure every house has at least one electric vehicle charging point, permeable driveways, early planting of trees and a plea for construction to meet the 2023 building regulations standards even where work starts before then.

In 2015, the first phase of 215 homes and land for a primary school was agreed, before outline consent for 600 homes as phase two was approved in July 2018.

In November 2018, the final approval for 175 of those 600 homes (2A) was agreed, with the next 100 (2B) also being among those 600 and approved in March last year.

The approval of the 234 (2C) on Wednesday means the final phase, 2D, will contain 91 homes, expected to contain more one-bedroom properties.

Mid Suffolk Council
Housing News
Planning and Development
Mid Suffolk News
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

People enjoyed a day on Southwold beach despite the cloudy weather on the last day of half term. Pi

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk seaside towns named among best in the UK for coastal holiday

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A dish from Retreat East's kitchen

Food and Drink

Suffolk private members’ club opens restaurant to the public 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Caravans and camper vans lined Undercliff Road East in Felixstowe over the Easter weekend 

East Suffolk Council

Talks to take place over campervans parking on seafront

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The new Â£1.5 million cafe on the Felixstowe South Seafront

Suffolk Live News

New £1.5m seafront restaurant opens for the first time

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon