Go-ahead for 234 homes on major development

Final approval has been granted for the next 234-home phase of the Northfield View development near Stowmarket, despite concerns from councillors.

Mid Suffolk District Council granted approval for the final matters around landscaping, appearance, scale and layout on phase 2C by six votes to one at its meeting on Wednesday morning.

That phase is for 234 homes off Fuller Way – 47 of which are designated affordable – are largely two-five bed properties.

James Bailey, agent on behalf of developers Taylor Wimpey, said: “The houses to be constructed are similar to those on the previous phases of development, as are the materials to be used, with the aim of achieving a consistent approach across the whole development.”

Developers have confirmed that 1.7-hectares of the 8.92-hectare site will be allocated for public open space.

Councillors took umbrage with a number of elements, including the high number of parking courts without electric vehicle ducting being provided, gas heating being proposed when it is being phased out, and 51% of the affordable homes not meeting space standards.

Committee chairman Matthew Hicks said the space standards issue was "really poor" while councillor Sarah Mansel said it was "almost a 20th Century housing development".

Developers said they would be looking to incorporate some solar panels but would not be drawn on numbers.

The committee approved the application with additional conditions, including the maximum number of solar panels to be used, ducting to be provided to ensure every house has at least one electric vehicle charging point, permeable driveways, early planting of trees and a plea for construction to meet the 2023 building regulations standards even where work starts before then.

In 2015, the first phase of 215 homes and land for a primary school was agreed, before outline consent for 600 homes as phase two was approved in July 2018.

In November 2018, the final approval for 175 of those 600 homes (2A) was agreed, with the next 100 (2B) also being among those 600 and approved in March last year.

The approval of the 234 (2C) on Wednesday means the final phase, 2D, will contain 91 homes, expected to contain more one-bedroom properties.