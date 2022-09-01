Plans submitted for 61 retirement living apartments in Suffolk town

Developers have lodged plans for 61 new retirement living apartments in Stowmarket.

The apartments would be built on a site in Prentice Road - close to land that is being developed into a care home and more than 90 apartments.

The plans - submitted to Mid Suffolk Council by Churchill Retirement Living - also include four cottages, alongside communal facilities, vehicular access, car parking and landscaping.

The developers say there is a need for the types of homes - with the number of retirees in Stowmarket expected to increase by 30% in the next seven years.

The design and access statement for the project says the aim for the scheme "is to deliver a development that meets our customers’ needs and the local need for retirement apartments whilst also contributing to the character of Prentice Road, Stowmarket, and making a positive contribution locally in terms of socio, economic and environmental benefits".

A decision on the plans is targeted for the end of October - and has a deadline of the end of November.

Managing director of Churchill's in-house planning consultancy, Stuart Goodwill said: “Churchill Retirement Living hopes to use this brownfield site in the town centre to create a much-needed mix of apartments and cottages specifically for older people so that they can continue to live independently in a home of their own but with the safety, support and social life that comes with living in a bespoke retirement living community.

"The number of retirees living in Stowmarket is expected to increase by nearly 30% between now and 2030 and they will need good quality housing which is conveniently located for shops and services, and designed to meet their changing needs.

"This site will support the High Street as well as well as delivering savings in health and social care costs. In addition, by regenerating this brownfield site, it will help reduce the need for new housing on greenfield sites.

"The development would be set amongst high-quality landscaping with a range of communal facilities including an owners’ lounge, guest suite, on-site manager and 24-hour on-call assistance.”