Developer to reveal plans for 300 homes in Mid Suffolk village

Villagers are being invited to a special community day at which plans for 300 new homes will be unveiled.

Taylor Wimpey is developing plans for the new homes, green space, a community orchard and land for a new preschool in Stowupland.

Mid Suffolk and Babergh district councils have added the proposed site to their joint local plan as part of sites for 460 new homes in the A14 corridor village in what it calls a "significant growth and extension".

The Community Day on Saturday, November 6 between 10.30am and 4.00pm at Stowupland Village Hall, will enable local people to find out more about Taylor Wimpey's proposals for land at Stowmarket Road right next to the dual carriageway - and give their views.

Georgina Chapman, on behalf of Taylor Wimpey, said: "We are looking forward to talking to the local community about our proposals for the development.

"All the feedback we receive will be considered by Taylor Wimpey before the submission of an outline planning application to Mid Suffolk District Council later in the year.”

The Community Day will give people a chance to find out more information and discuss the plans with members of Taylor Wimpey’s project team. There will also be a number of activities on the day including building bug houses and planting wildflowers.

The emerging local plan includes the site, along with land south of Church Road, Stowupland, for 18 dwellings, which has planning consent; and land north of the B1115, Stowupland, for 143 dwellings, which has planning consent.

The Stowupland Neighbourhood Development Plan 2016-2036 provides for at least 203 new homes by 2036 but with a presumption in favour of infill and redevelopment sites, and small groups of around 10 dwellings.

Due to the current situation with Covid-19 anyone wishing to attend the Community Day must register in advance and agree a timeslot for their visit by emailing contact@taylorwimpeystowupland.co.uk or calling 01449 700545.

As part of the consultation Taylor Wimpey is also holding a webinar on Wednesday, November 10 between 6.30 and 8.00pm. Those wishing the join the webinar are asked to contact the team using the details provided.