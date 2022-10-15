'It means a huge amount': Housing developer sponsors football team

Stowupland Falcons FC adult reserves team have been sponsored by Vistry Group, which is building new Linden Homes properties at Oak Farm Meadow in Stowupland. - Credit: Linden Homes

A housebuilder working on a project in Stowupland has sponsored one of the village's football teams.

Vistry Group has funded the Stowupland Falcons FC reserve side - in a deal with Linden Homes.

The side is based at Stowupland Sports and Social Club off Church Road - just a mile away from where Vistry is building new homes under the Linden Homes brand, at its Oak Farm Meadow location, off Acorn Way.

The club’s PR, commercial and social media manager, Daniel Lloyd said: “It means a huge amount to be sponsored by Vistry.

"Grassroots clubs like Stowupland Falcons would not be able to operate and exist without the help of kind businesses willing to support the local community."

Sales and marketing director for Vistry Eastern, Jason Colmer said: “As well as providing new housing for people in the area, we are also committed to supporting local organisations within the local community.

"Stowupland Falcons has a long and proud history and today plays a key role in the sporting and social life of the village."

"It means a huge amount" said The club’s PR, commercial and social media manager, Daniel Lloyd. - Credit: Linden Homes







