News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

'It means a huge amount': Housing developer sponsors football team

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM October 15, 2022
Stowupland Falcons FC reserves side in new Linden Homes Vistry Group kits

Stowupland Falcons FC adult reserves team have been sponsored by Vistry Group, which is building new Linden Homes properties at Oak Farm Meadow in Stowupland. - Credit: Linden Homes

A housebuilder working on a project in Stowupland has sponsored one of the village's football teams.

Vistry Group has funded the Stowupland Falcons FC reserve side - in a deal with Linden Homes.

The side is based at Stowupland Sports and Social Club off Church Road - just a mile away from where Vistry is building new homes under the Linden Homes brand, at its Oak Farm Meadow location, off Acorn Way.

The club’s PR, commercial and social media manager, Daniel Lloyd said:  “It means a huge amount to be sponsored by Vistry.

"Grassroots clubs like Stowupland Falcons would not be able to operate and exist without the help of kind businesses willing to support the local community."

Sales and marketing director for Vistry Eastern, Jason Colmer said: “As well as providing new housing for people in the area, we are also committed to supporting local organisations within the local community. 

"Stowupland Falcons has a long and proud history and today plays a key role in the sporting and social life of the village."

Player from Stowupland Falcons FC adult reserves team sport their new Linden Homes-sponsored kit.

"It means a huge amount" said The club’s PR, commercial and social media manager, Daniel Lloyd. - Credit: Linden Homes



Housing News
Suffolk
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

The NCA has released an image of Thomas Singleton who was jailed for five years at Ipswich Crown Court.

Five years for ex-primary headteacher found with a million indecent images

Jane Hunt

person
Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Could Suffolk lose its M&S stores as bosses announce closures?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Tuddenham Mill near Newmarket

The 32 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Crumbs is owned by Ben Hutton, of Queen's Bar & Grill

Food and Drink

New dessert and milkshake shop set to open in Suffolk town centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon