265 new homes set to be built off A14 in town

Published: 7:30 AM June 16, 2021

The site of the proposed homes off the A14 at Stowmarket - Credit: Google Earth

Developers have revealed plans to build an estate of 265 homes off the A14 at Stowmarket.

Crest Nicholson Operations Limited and J W Diaper and Sons have outlined their proposals for the scheme to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The development of homes - of which 70 will be affordable - and open space will be built on nine hectares of land at Diaper Farm, to the north-west of Stowupland Road, if the scheme is approved.

The site is currently occupied by a number of disused chicken sheds, which are set to be demolished.

A public consultation on the scheme has been held and neighbours were posted leaflets earlier this year detailing the proposals.

Of the more than 1,000 leaflets that were distributed, only four responses were received by the developers.

Planning documents available on Mid Suffolk's website have revealed the homes will consist of a mix from one- to five-bedroom properties, with the developers claiming they will be of a "high quality".

The documents also confirmed the estate would also create a total of 585 car parking spaces.

If the scheme is given the green light, the developers have promised a "significant" amount of planting of new trees throughout the new development.

Planning documents added: "The site is clearly within a highly sustainable location, with numerous services and facilities within one mile easily accessible via walking, cycling and the private car.

"To further encourage residents to walk, the existing pedestrian island along Stowupland Road is proposed to be upgraded to a toucan crossing, allowing safer crossing of the road to reach the nearby facilities, including the primary school.

"The proposal is in accordance with relevant policies, seeking to bring forward a long allocated site for housing.

"It will deliver numerous benefits, including the provision of a mix of market and affordable homes, improvements to pedestrian and cyclist accessibility, new landscaping, improvements to habitats and making efficient use of land.

"It will make efficient use of currently underused land, providing much needed market and affordable housing in full accordance with relevant adopted and emerging policies which allocate the site for housing."