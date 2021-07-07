60 new homes approved for Mid Suffolk village

Published: 4:33 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 4:52 PM July 7, 2021

Land off New Street in Stradbroke where 60 homes will be built - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Final approval has been given for 60 homes in Stradbroke on land allocated for future housing development.

Outline panning permission was granted in April 2019 for land south of New Street to be developed for 60 properties, including 21 affordable homes, with final approval for the landscaping, layout, design and appearance being unanimously approved by Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control B committee on Wednesday morning.

The site has been listed for housing for two years in the village’s neighbourhood plan – a blueprint for where homes should and should not be built in the village – and developers have indicated that work will begin on site before the end of the year.

Committee member James Caston said: “The parish council have been very forward thinking – they have got a good neighbourhood plan in place.

“This [application] falls into that quite nicely, it falls into a sensible location, access seems sensible and they seem like good quality houses.”

You may also want to watch:

Parish council clerk Odile Wladon said: “We did produce this plan to make the village sustainable, to make the primary school viable, to maintain the viability of the high school, to make the businesses successful, so we are not anti-development.”

Some concerns were raised that financial agreements during the outline application did not result in all of the community benefits the village wanted to see, but it is hoped that ongoing conversations between the parish council, district council and developers can secure solutions to those.

Sam Sinclair, from applicant Lovell Partnerships, said: “We have worked closely with the parish council who are keen to see this scheme come forward. We are keen to proceed without delay, subject to detailed design work”.



