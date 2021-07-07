60 new homes approved for Mid Suffolk village
- Credit: GOOGLE MAPS
Final approval has been given for 60 homes in Stradbroke on land allocated for future housing development.
Outline panning permission was granted in April 2019 for land south of New Street to be developed for 60 properties, including 21 affordable homes, with final approval for the landscaping, layout, design and appearance being unanimously approved by Mid Suffolk District Council’s development control B committee on Wednesday morning.
The site has been listed for housing for two years in the village’s neighbourhood plan – a blueprint for where homes should and should not be built in the village – and developers have indicated that work will begin on site before the end of the year.
Committee member James Caston said: “The parish council have been very forward thinking – they have got a good neighbourhood plan in place.
“This [application] falls into that quite nicely, it falls into a sensible location, access seems sensible and they seem like good quality houses.”
You may also want to watch:
Parish council clerk Odile Wladon said: “We did produce this plan to make the village sustainable, to make the primary school viable, to maintain the viability of the high school, to make the businesses successful, so we are not anti-development.”
Some concerns were raised that financial agreements during the outline application did not result in all of the community benefits the village wanted to see, but it is hoped that ongoing conversations between the parish council, district council and developers can secure solutions to those.
Most Read
- 1 'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing
- 2 Ins, outs and likely further business - The state of play at Ipswich Town
- 3 Woman injured on Ipswich Waterfront
- 4 Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced
- 5 Clubs in League One and Scotland keen as Bishop heads to Ipswich Town exit
- 6 League One rivals Wigan make statement with Wyke signing
- 7 Hopkins Homes loses appeal to remove protective status for bowling green
- 8 Air ambulance called to crash between lorry and two cars on A134
- 9 Ipswich youth star Gibbs set to sign for Norwich
- 10 Portsmouth CEO says Ipswich, Wigan and Sunderland are 'spending huge money'
Sam Sinclair, from applicant Lovell Partnerships, said: “We have worked closely with the parish council who are keen to see this scheme come forward. We are keen to proceed without delay, subject to detailed design work”.