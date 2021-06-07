Published: 7:30 AM June 7, 2021

The house is set over three floors - Credit: Bedfords Aldeburgh

An impressive three-storey house with panoramic views to the sea, beach and marshland has gone up for sale for £1.85 million.

The master suite at the top of the property - Credit: Bedfords Aldeburgh

Byford House is an architect-designed detached family home at the Slaughden end of Aldeburgh High Street and is being sold by agents Bedfords in Aldeburgh.

It was rebuilt by the current owners 19 years ago.

The property features double reception rooms - Credit: Bedfords Aldeburgh

Downstairs the property has a double reception room and large open plan garden room as well as a cloakroom and kitchen which was hand built.

The property has five bedrooms including four double bedrooms on the first floor all with en suites and views of either the sea, marshes or yacht club.

On the top floor of the house is a master suite with built-in wardrobes, a freestanding bath and double doors onto a balcony with views across the estuary and over the marshes.

The property also features a pond - Credit: Bedfords Aldeburgh

Outside the property has a south facing summerhouse with electricity and water.

A summerhouse outside the property which could be used as an office - Credit: Bedfords Aldeburgh

The agents suggest it could be used for a range of purposes including a home office or studio.

As well as this there are two terraces with space for outdoor entertaining and a fish pond.

The property boasts views across the sea, beach and marshes - Credit: Bedfords Aldeburgh







