See inside stunning coastal property on sale for £1.85m
- Credit: Bedfords Aldeburgh
An impressive three-storey house with panoramic views to the sea, beach and marshland has gone up for sale for £1.85 million.
Byford House is an architect-designed detached family home at the Slaughden end of Aldeburgh High Street and is being sold by agents Bedfords in Aldeburgh.
It was rebuilt by the current owners 19 years ago.
Downstairs the property has a double reception room and large open plan garden room as well as a cloakroom and kitchen which was hand built.
The property has five bedrooms including four double bedrooms on the first floor all with en suites and views of either the sea, marshes or yacht club.
On the top floor of the house is a master suite with built-in wardrobes, a freestanding bath and double doors onto a balcony with views across the estuary and over the marshes.
Outside the property has a south facing summerhouse with electricity and water.
The agents suggest it could be used for a range of purposes including a home office or studio.
As well as this there are two terraces with space for outdoor entertaining and a fish pond.