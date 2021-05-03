Gallery
See inside stunning barn conversion with music room, workshop and woodland
- Credit: Savills
A sprawling five bedroom barn conversion near Woodbridge with carefully preserved period features, a separate cottage and 3.1 acres has come on the market for over £1million.
Ivy Lodge Barn in Hoo is located halfway between the Suffolk towns of Framlingham and Woodbridge, and up for sale for £1.25million.
The building is mostly single-storey, with one master bedroom at the top of the house, with a double garage, double car port and annex.
Peter Ogilvie, property agent from Savills in Ipswich, said: “Ivy Lodge Barn is a very rare property in the market.
"Set in a wonderful, peaceful rural position between Woodbridge and Framlingham, it blends a contemporary finish with period character remarkably well.
"The home and extensive grounds are exceptionally well presented and the original beams and open studwork of the main timber barn combine seamlessly with modern features like underfloor heating.
"We have seen phenomenal demand this year – with people continuing to want more space both inside and out and easy access to the countryside and coast – and I’m sure it will attract great interest.”
The barn conversion has five bedrooms — an added two in the annex — three bath and shower rooms and four reception rooms.
In the centre of the home lies the open plan kitchen with a kitchen island and breakfast bar, a dining area and sitting room, with stairs leading to a mezzanine study and music room.
Many of the stunning features, such as the large windows and oak staircase, were crafted by local companies.
The brick west wing of the home contains most of the bedrooms, while the east wing has the self contained annex with its own kitchen.
The grounds boast a vegetable garden, greenhouse, lawns leading down to a pond, post and rail fenced paddocks and a belt of mature woodland which has meandering paths and timber bridges.
