News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News >

Gallery

See inside stunning barn conversion with music room, workshop and woodland

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 10:52 AM May 3, 2021   
The barn conversion is a sprawling complex of first floor rooms and a two-storey centre

The barn conversion is a sprawling complex of first floor rooms and a two-storey centre - Credit: Savills

A sprawling five bedroom barn conversion near Woodbridge with carefully preserved period features, a separate cottage and 3.1 acres has come on the market for over £1million.

Ivy Lodge Barn in Hoo is located halfway between the Suffolk towns of Framlingham and Woodbridge, and up for sale for £1.25million.

The building is mostly single-storey, with one master bedroom at the top of the house, with a double garage, double car port and annex.

The home boasts high vaulted ceilings with gorgeous exposed beams

The home boasts high vaulted ceilings with gorgeous exposed beams - Credit: Savills

The open plan living space boasts high vaulted ceilings and windows

The open plan living space boasts high vaulted ceilings and windows - Credit: Savills

Peter Ogilvie, property agent from Savills in Ipswich, said: “Ivy Lodge Barn is a very rare property in the market.

"Set in a wonderful, peaceful rural position between Woodbridge and Framlingham, it blends a contemporary finish with period character remarkably well.

"The home and extensive grounds are exceptionally well presented and the original beams and open studwork of the main timber barn combine seamlessly with modern features like underfloor heating.

"We have seen phenomenal demand this year – with people continuing to want more space both inside and out and easy access to the countryside and coast – and I’m sure it will attract great interest.” 

The central part of Ivy Lodge Barn is open plan

Though the central part of the house is open plan, the beams offer partitions to section off smaller areas such as the dining room - Credit: Savills

The open plan layout makes for plenty of seating and space to entertain

The open plan layout makes for plenty of seating and space to entertain - Credit: Savills

Most Read

  1. 1 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
  2. 2 A12 to close overnight in June with 18-mile diversion
  3. 3 'It will shock a few people... but things get twisted' - Norwood on Town captaincy
  1. 4 Coronavirus cases rise in East Suffolk
  2. 5 'Norwood was bullying him' - Swindon boss on defeat to the Blues
  3. 6 Villagers rally round to refurbish popular pub ahead of reopening
  4. 7 Missing man found in River Gipping reportedly seen weeks earlier
  5. 8 Friends take the plunge in lockdown to open 'dream' antiques shop
  6. 9 WATCH: White van driver's shocking near miss on A140
  7. 10 Man in 20s suffers serious head injury in fight

The barn conversion has five bedrooms — an added two in the annex — three bath and shower rooms and four reception rooms.

In the centre of the home lies the open plan kitchen with a kitchen island and breakfast bar, a dining area and sitting room, with stairs leading to a mezzanine study and music room.

Many of the stunning features, such as the large windows and oak staircase, were crafted by local companies.

There are five bedrooms and a self contained cottage with further accommodation

There are five bedrooms and a self contained cottage with further accommodation - Credit: Savills

Open studwork leads to the dining room which flows into the music room

Open studwork leads to the dining room which flows into the music room - Credit: Savills

The brick west wing of the home contains most of the bedrooms, while the east wing has the self contained annex with its own kitchen.

The grounds boast a vegetable garden, greenhouse, lawns leading down to a pond, post and rail fenced paddocks and a belt of mature woodland which has meandering paths and timber bridges.

Visit Savills for more information.

The home blends a contemporary finish with real period character remarkably well

The home blends a contemporary finish with real period character remarkably well - Credit: Savills

The barn conversion is down a quiet country lane near to Charsfield

The barn conversion is down a quiet country lane near to Charsfield - Credit: Savills

Lawns lead to a pond, post and rail fenced paddocks and a belt of mature woodland

Lawns lead to a pond, post and rail fenced paddocks and a belt of mature woodland - Credit: Savills

The property sprawls over 3.1 acres of land

The property sprawls over 3.1 acres of land - Credit: Savills

Property
Woodbridge News
Framlingham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

youth

Football

FA Youth Cup LIVE! Town through to the semis after beating Blades 3-2

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood misses the second penalty kick and a chance to bag a hat-trick during the second half

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Norwood brace ends Town goal drought in Swindon win

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook celebrates the win over Swindon Town

'There will be no days off or big holidays' - Cook on 2-1 win at Swindon

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Juniper Barn, Rendham

Villagers looking for new owner for beloved shop and cafe

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus