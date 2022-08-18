Still no date for Belle Vue plans after planning meeting adjourned

There is still no confirmed date for the controversial Belle Vue plans to be heard.

Churchill Retirement Living's plans to build a retirement block on the site of the old swimming pool and restore and convert Belle Vue House, in Sudbury, into two homes, have proven controversial.

The plans were heard at last week's (August 10) Babergh planning committee, but the meeting was adjourned following concerns of alleged procedural irregularities.

An investigation is now underway to establish what happened, and we understand this could lead to councillors being removed from the Belle Vue application process.

Another application - for a new entrance to Belle Vue Park - had already been heard earlier in the meeting, with councillors voting in favour of the plans.

An artist's impression of the Belle Vue Park entrance. - Credit: Babergh District Council

The agenda for next week's Babergh planning committee includes applications that were missed last week due to the meeting being unexpectedly adjourned, but Churchill Retirement Living's plans are absent.

Controversial plans for homes near a grade II* listed hall, recommended for refusal, the construction of a solar park, recommended for approval, and the future of a former Chambers bus depot, also recommended for approval, are all set to be discussed.

A spokesperson for Babergh District Council said: "We acted swiftly last Wednesday to tackle any possible procedural irregularities and a thorough investigation is now underway in order to ensure that the planning decision reached on this application is fair, legal, and transparent.

“One to one interviews between the Monitoring Officer and members of the planning committee are taking place this week so we can get to the bottom of any possible procedural irregularities.

"Next steps will depend on the findings of this investigation.”

Babergh District Council, along with Mid Suffolk District Council, publish planning agendas in advance to the meetings, and offer a livestream service on YouTube for people to watch the proceedings.

Illustrative design of what the site of the former Chambers bus station in Bures St Mary could look like. - Credit: Purcell Architects



