News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News >

New block of flats approved for charity's café base

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:00 AM July 25, 2021   
The Bridge Project cafe in Sudbury, which could be converted as a block of flats

The Bridge Project's Sudbury café will be converted into flats - Credit: Google Maps

A Sudbury charity's café will be converted in a flats complex after the scheme was given the green light by planners.

The Bridge Project, which has been supporting disadvantaged adults in the area for more than 25 years, has revealed "exciting" plans to open a new base in the town later this year.

But it is looking to sell off its Gainsborough Street café as part of the move, with proposals to convert it into a block of nine flats submitted to Babergh District Council earlier this year.

The Bridge Project had argued that the venue had become "unsustainable" and demand for a café in the area had "dramatically dropped" due to Covid lockdowns.

The sale of the property would help fund the expansion, the charity said.

Sudbury Town Council had outlined its opposition to the scheme, believing the property had not been marketed for long enough.

You may also want to watch:

However, Babergh planners have now given the plans the go-ahead.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Plenty of positives despite Palace defeat
  2. 2 How bride paid £1 for vintage wedding dress
  3. 3 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
  1. 4 Machinery to be sold following the loss of 'passionate' farmer
  2. 5 5 places to avoid the crowds in Suffolk this summer
  3. 6 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their friendly clash with Crystal Palace
  4. 7 Ipswich Town 0 Crystal Palace 1: Zaha makes Town pay the penalty
  5. 8 Leisure centre closes after travellers park up on site
  6. 9 7 pretty villages in Suffolk
  7. 10 Town coach on Palace display, fans' return, transfer business and Evans' absence
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Berke Bakay, pictured with fellow Ipswich Town co-owner Brett Johnson, has vowed never to sell naming rights to Portman Road

Football

Town co-owner Bakay on future of Portman Road name

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Walking On Cars playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Hone

Latitude Festival | Video

Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Hayden Coulson, MIddlesbrough

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich closing in on Coulson loan signing

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne before the pre-season friendly at Dartford

Interview

Bonne on Chantry life, Town tears and meeting his heroes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus