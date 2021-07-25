New block of flats approved for charity's café base

Published: 8:00 AM July 25, 2021

The Bridge Project's Sudbury café will be converted into flats - Credit: Google Maps

A Sudbury charity's café will be converted in a flats complex after the scheme was given the green light by planners.

The Bridge Project, which has been supporting disadvantaged adults in the area for more than 25 years, has revealed "exciting" plans to open a new base in the town later this year.

But it is looking to sell off its Gainsborough Street café as part of the move, with proposals to convert it into a block of nine flats submitted to Babergh District Council earlier this year.

The Bridge Project had argued that the venue had become "unsustainable" and demand for a café in the area had "dramatically dropped" due to Covid lockdowns.

The sale of the property would help fund the expansion, the charity said.

Sudbury Town Council had outlined its opposition to the scheme, believing the property had not been marketed for long enough.

However, Babergh planners have now given the plans the go-ahead.