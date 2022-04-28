News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Plans for storage building to be converted into four new homes

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM April 28, 2022
Gaol Lane development Sudbury

If approved, the plans would see four two-bedroom homes built at Gaol Lane, Sudbury. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to turn a redundant storage building in Sudbury into four homes have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The scheme, proposed by Barry Drury Investments, would see a storage building to the rear of Gaol Lane, Sudbury, turned in to four two-bedroom homes.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by Ben Elvin planning consultancy, says: "It is well established that the housing need in the Babergh district is primarily for smaller houses and for accommodation suitable for the elderly.

"There are now limited opportunities to deliver modest housing of this form in a location that is as accessible as this, and the new housing proposed would offer access to a range of facilities and services on foot.

"The proposal ensures the reuse of a redundant building and provides modest units of accommodation in what is a mixed use area."

More information on the plans (DC/22/02181) can be found here.

