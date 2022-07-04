Houses prices starting to level off – but not necessarily in Suffolk

Suffolk and East Anglia are among the best performing regions for house prices in June 2022 according to Nationwide. - Credit: PA

House prices appear to finally start to be levelling out after two years of rapid growth – but Suffolk and the rest of the East are doing better than the rest of the country.

According to the Nationwide house price index, prices were up by 10.7% in June, slowing from 11.2% in May.

This means that across the UK, the average house price in June was £271,613, up by 0.3% month on month.

In East Anglia the average house price was £289,024.

East Anglia was the second-best performing UK region in quarter two with annual growth coming in at 14.2%.

This was far above the rest of England where there was a slowing in annual house price growth in England to 10.7%, from 11.6% in the previous quarter.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “The price of a typical UK home climbed to a new record high of £271,613, with average prices increasing by over £26,000 in the past year.

“There are tentative signs of a slowdown, with the number of mortgages approved for house purchases falling back towards pre-pandemic levels in April and surveyors reporting some softening in new buyer inquiries.

“Nevertheless, the housing market has retained a surprising amount of momentum given the mounting pressure on household budgets from high inflation, which has already driven consumer confidence to a record low.

“Part of the resilience is likely to reflect the current strength of the labour market, where the number of job vacancies has exceeded the number of unemployed people in recent months.”

Mr Gardner said that, at the same time, the stock of homes on the market has remained low, keeping upward pressure on house prices.

“The market is expected to slow further as pressure on household finances intensifies in the coming quarters, with inflation expected to reach double digits towards the end of the year.

“Moreover, the Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates further, which will also exert a cooling impact on the market if this feeds through to mortgage rates.”

Tim Dansie of Jackson-Stops in Ipswich - Credit: LUCY TAYLOR

Tim Dansie, from Jackson-Stops in Ipswich, said: "Our sense of the market is that it's levelling out that you cannot now ask crazy prices.

"If you ask too much, you don't get the viewings. And even if you do, people just won't bid.

"We're finding that people – even if they really want to move – they're reluctant to go above the guide price these days. There's much more sort of sanity of the markets in that respect.

"There are still more buyers and sellers, so prices will hold up, but they're not screaming away.

"And the economy is sending us the message that it's going to be a bit tough for a little while."

Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills Ipswich - Credit: Richard Marsham

Peter Ogilvie, head of residential sales at Savills Suffolk, said: “A lack of supply and strong buyer demand fuelled by the experience of the pandemic has turbocharged house price rises over the past two years. That level of growth was always unlikely to continue and there are signs that things are starting to cool.

"The market remains strong – there is still significant demand among buyers which is underpinning momentum – but we are expecting price rises to slow. Looking ahead the market will likely be price-sensitive, so for those looking to sell setting a sensible and realistic guide price will be key.”