Take a look at the Suffolk buildings nominated for architect's award

A converted 1960s bungalow to a new youth space at the Wolsey Theatre are among five Suffolk spaces recognised for their architectural achievements.

More than 20 buildings from the East of England have been shortlisted for the 2022 RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) East Awards.

Of those, five of the nominations are in Suffolk, which will now be assessed by a regional jury, with the winning projects being announced later this spring.

The nominees from our county are:

Aldeburgh House by David Walker Architects - Credit: TIMOTHY SOAR/RIBA

Aldeburgh House, by David Walker Architects

The house was originally built in 1965 as a typical bungalow and has been reborn as a contemporary home that has a modern and minimalist design.

Carlton Marshes Visitor Centre - Credit: Peter Cook/View Pictures Ltd

Carlton Marshes Visitor Centre, Lowestoft by Cowper Griffith Architects

The visitor centre hosts indoor seating with open views out onto the marshes providing a comfortable vantage point to watch wildlife.

NW2 Participation Building and Theatre Square in Ipswich - Credit: Peter Cook/RIBA

NW2 Participation Building and Theatre Square, Ipswich by WGP Architects

Designed to incorporate a high degree of accessibility and generally aim to inject a sense of inclusivity and vibrancy into the middle of Ipswich.

Stone Cottage by Haysom Ward Miller Architects - Credit: Richard Fraser/RIBA

Stone Cottage, Suffolk by Haysom Ward Miller Architects

A modern extension to a 19th century farmer cottage that is centred around a single long main space, with a kitchen at one end and living area at the other.

Sutton Hoo's new viewing tower - Credit: Gareth Gardner/RIBA

Sutton Hoo, Woodbridge, Suffolk by Nissen Richards Studio

The already historic site has been recognised for the new tower created by Nissen Richards Studio which gives visitors a unique view of the burial mounds.

RIBA East regional director, Louise Todd said: "Given the challenges of the past two years, we were thrilled to see a significant number of entries to the RIBA East Awards this year.

"The shortlisted schemes across the region demonstrate the determination and design skill of all the practices involved, on projects large and small and across all sectors.

"They also show the enormous value that architects bring to these projects and how their expertise can be used to create better spaces for people to live, work and experience.

"My thanks to all the practices and clients that have submitted their projects this year."