News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Take a look at the Suffolk buildings nominated for architect's award

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 6:00 AM February 22, 2022
RIBA East

The Suffolk nominations for RIBA East architecture awards 2022 - Credit: RIBA East

A converted 1960s bungalow to a new youth space at the Wolsey Theatre are among five Suffolk spaces recognised for their architectural achievements. 

More than 20 buildings from the East of England have been shortlisted for the 2022 RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) East Awards.   

Of those, five of the nominations are in Suffolk, which will now be assessed by a regional jury, with the winning projects being announced later this spring.

The nominees from our county are: 

TIMOTHY SOAR/RIBA

Aldeburgh House by David Walker Architects - Credit: TIMOTHY SOAR/RIBA

  • Aldeburgh House,  by David Walker Architects 

The house was originally built in 1965 as a typical bungalow and has been reborn as a contemporary home that has a modern and minimalist design.

Peter Cook/View Pictures Ltd

Carlton Marshes Visitor Centre - Credit: Peter Cook/View Pictures Ltd

  • Carlton Marshes Visitor Centre, Lowestoft by Cowper Griffith Architects

Most Read

  1. 1 Planning permission for 210 village homes quashed in the High Court
  2. 2 Festival of Suffolk torch relay to visit 250 towns and villages
  3. 3 Over 1,000 homes without power after Storm Franklin batters county
  1. 4 Six people rescued from three cars 'filling with water' near Ipswich
  2. 5 Five of the quirkiest places to eat and drink in Suffolk
  3. 6 What we've learnt about Kieran McKenna after 10 games in charge
  4. 7 See inside £1.35m east Suffolk home with 'exceptional' river views
  5. 8 'Total euphoria': Dad delivers baby at side of road during storm
  6. 9 'Treated appallingly': Disabled man left with no bath or shower for 200+ days
  7. 10 Fuller Flavour: Play-offs out of reach? I'm starting to change my mind...

The visitor centre hosts indoor seating with open views out onto the marshes providing a comfortable vantage point to watch wildlife.

Peter Cook/RIBA

NW2 Participation Building and Theatre Square in Ipswich - Credit: Peter Cook/RIBA

  • NW2 Participation Building and Theatre Square, Ipswich by WGP Architects 

Designed to incorporate a high degree of accessibility and generally aim to inject a sense of inclusivity and vibrancy into the middle of Ipswich.

Richard Fraser/RIBA

Stone Cottage by Haysom Ward Miller Architects - Credit: Richard Fraser/RIBA

  • Stone Cottage, Suffolk by Haysom Ward Miller Architects

A modern extension to a 19th century farmer cottage that is centred around a single long main space, with a kitchen at one end and living area at the other.

Gareth Gardner/RIBA

Sutton Hoo's new viewing tower - Credit: Gareth Gardner/RIBA

  • Sutton Hoo, Woodbridge, Suffolk by Nissen Richards Studio

The already historic site has been recognised for the new tower created by Nissen Richards Studio which gives visitors a unique view of the burial mounds. 

RIBA East regional director, Louise Todd said: "Given the challenges of the past two years, we were thrilled to see a significant number of entries to the RIBA East Awards this year.

"The shortlisted schemes across the region demonstrate the determination and design skill of all the practices involved, on projects large and small and across all sectors.

"They also show the enormous value that architects bring to these projects and how their expertise can be used to create better spaces for people to live, work and experience.

"My thanks to all the practices and clients that have submitted their projects this year."

Suffolk

Don't Miss

Suffolk is preparing for Storm Franklin just two days after Storm Eunice

Suffolk Weather

Storm Franklin to hit Suffolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police have put a cordon in place in Sudbury town centre

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Person in hospital after being attacked in Sudbury town centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A "major incident" has been declared by the Suffolk Resilience Forum due to Storm Eunice

Suffolk Weather

'Major incident' declared in Suffolk as Storm Eunice batters county

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson fires Town into an early lead.

Ipswich Town vs Burton Albion

Matchday Recap: Town see off Burton at Portman Road

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon