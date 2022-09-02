Visitors welcome revised 100-home plans at Woodbridge

The revised layout of King's View, the former Suffolk Coastal District Council offices, as seen from Pytches Road opposite - Credit: ROSE

Revised plans to build nearly 100 homes on the site of a former Suffolk council's offices were welcomed by visitors to a second public consultation.

ROSE Builders held its latest exhibition at the former Suffolk Coastal District Council HQ in Melton Hill, Woodbridge, after making changes to resolve concerns raised at the first consultation in June about a lack of parking, affordable housing and trees and overdevelopment on the site.

The reworked plans envisage 98 properties, including 29 one-bed apartments, 39 two-bed apartments, and 22 three-bed apartments, along with five family houses and two duplex homes.

Woodbridge residents Clive and Barbara Hilton said the development was "heading in the right direction" in terms of being appropriate for the riverside site.

Mrs Hilton said: “I think one or two-bed apartments is necessary for Woodbridge, particularly for younger people in the town. It is a work in the right direction.”

Shona Hardie, who also lives in the town, said: “It is more in keeping with the surrounding area and there seem to be quite a number of small two-bed apartments which we seem to be lacking in the centre of town.”

Jen Ellis, who lives in Woodbridge, said: “It is a vast improvement. The parking looks better and there are not many houses, it is mainly apartments.”

Previous plans for the site by developer Active Urban had caused controversy after being likened to ‘cheese wedges’ because of their design and had attracted more than 200 objections.

More than 300 people attended the first exhibition and their feedback resulted in a number of alterations to the layout of the development, which were showcased on Thursday.

These included moving one of the main accommodation blocks away from the boundary, more detail on window positions, more parking spaces and using a more traditional styling on the front of properties.

East Suffolk Council will have the final say on the plans when they are submitted.



