Homes plan for former Suffolk 'cheese wedges' site is welcomed

Plans to build 100 new homes on the site of a disused council headquarters were broadly welcomed by visitors to a public consultation.

The former Suffolk Coastal District Council HQ in Melton Hill, Woodbridge, had previously been the subject of controversial proposals known as the ‘cheese wedges’ because of their design, which attracted lots of objections, but on this occasion, the response was more positive.

More than 300 people attended the consultation event on Thursday at the Melton Hill site, which was organised by developers ROSE Builders.

The former 'cheese wedges' plan was rejected by the public - Credit: HOOPERS ARCHITECTS

The Manningtree-based firm is proposing a design for a new estate, known as King’s View, which will be closer to the architecture of the surrounding area.

Melton resident Susan Holloway said she was pleased the plans were more environmentally sustainable and incorporated trees and greenery as part of the design.

She added: “It is definitely an improvement on the previous plans. The cheese wedges, they were awful.”

A local resident, who did not wish to be named, said she was concerned about the density of the homes and the likely impact on traffic on busy Melton Hill, adding that she hoped there would be adequate parking provision with the development.

The proposed King's View development by ROSE Builders - Credit: ROSE

She said: “It is still going to be a high-density project of 100 homes, but the design is more sympathetic.”

Sue Banyard, who lives in Woodbridge, feared the homes would not be affordable and would be targeted more at buyers from London and the Home Counties rather than local residents.

She was also worried about the density of the scheme, adding: “It is an improvement on the ‘wedges’ development. I feel that the number of homes on the site is far too many.

“It looks as if it is going to look nice with the open spaces. I feel that one- and two-bedroom apartments and only a few houses is really what Woodbridge needs.”

Melton resident Michael Holland said: “I think from what we can see it is far more in keeping with the surroundings. It looks to be more in keeping and at this stage, more thoughtfully planned.”

And John Saggers, from Woodbridge, referenced an existing ROSE development of 33 homes at Queens Drive in the town.

He said: “It is much better than before. I like the character of the homes that have been allocated. I think if you look at what ROSE has done on Queens Drive, it is much better.”