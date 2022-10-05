Time running out to comment on controversial Suffolk housing plans

Victoria Mill Road in Framlingham is the subject of controversial plans for 35 homes - Credit: Google Maps

Time is running out to submit responses to an appeal about plans to build 35 homes on a controversial site that was in conflict with a Suffolk town’s Neighbourhood Plan.

Residents have until Thursday to comment on developer Leaper Land’s proposal for Victoria Mill Road, Framlingham, which has so far received 43 objections on East Suffolk Council’s planning portal.

The revised plans came after a previous application for 49 self-build homes - 16 of which would be affordable - had been approved and then later kicked out.

Legal experts said the plan should not have been approved because it did not accord with the town’s Neighbourhood Plan, but the council said the decision to reconsider the proposals had not been due to the legal letter, but because part of the site had been declared an Asset of Community Value

Many of the objections have focused on the single-track country road leading to the development, saying it would not be able to cope with all the extra cars and vans.

Commenting on social media, Jeffrey Dipper said: “The proposed site is on a single-track country road with several sharp bends which with all the extra cars/vans is an accident waiting to happen especially as many large farm vehicles need to use this to service several farms in the area.”

He said the development would also put extra pressure on £struggling school and medical services".

The latest plans are for 35 custom or self-build homes on the land, which give the homeowner control over the design, with 12 being in the ‘affordable home’ bracket.

The project will also include public open space that will include an equipped play and multi-use games area.

Rural Solutions, on behalf of Leaper Land, said the reduction from 49 to 35 homes was in response to East Suffolk Council's reason for refusal and to address issues in the Framlingham Neighbourhood Plan.

The company said: "The proposed figure of 35 clearly aligns with the policy requirements of being 'approximately 30 dwellings' and there can no longer be a question as to whether the development meets the provisions of policy."

The new plans also include proposals to straighten part of Victoria Mill Road to make it safer for access to and from the new development.