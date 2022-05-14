20 homes in mid Suffolk set for green light despite parish council concerns

Land south of Forest Road, Onehouse, the site of the proposed development. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for 20 homes near Stowmarket look set for the go-ahead, despite concerns from the parish council.

The project, submitted by Harris Strategic Land, covers a 3.4-acre site on land south of Forest Road in Onehouse, and includes seven affordable homes.

The scheme had previously been recommended for approval in February 2022, however, due to heritage and landscape issues, the plans were withdrawn from the Mid Suffolk development control committee.

They are now expected to be given outline planning permission.

The planning statement for the project, prepared by James Bailey Planning, says: "The benefits of the scheme include delivery of housing to support the District Council’s housing delivery supply, on a sustainable site.

"The site completes a logical extension of the settlement boundary and adds to the entrance to Onehouse.

"Open space will be implemented throughout the scheme to mitigate any potential landscape impacts. The proposed natural inspired children’s play area will also offer a community benefit to the wider village of Onehouse, as well as to the new residents of the scheme.

"As an emerging allocation, it is considered this proposal would make a positive contribution to the village of Onehouse, which is in keeping with the character and form of the existing settlement."

Onehouse parish council have voiced concerns about the plans. Chiefs said: "The development will diminish the strategic gap between Stowmarket and Onehouse which has already been reduced with the granting of permission for the developments in Union Road.

"This is prime agricultural land and should be protected and not developed.

"Although the application states that the hedgerow will be retained, it is clear that a significant amount will need to be removed to allow for the necessary visibility splays, this would have a detrimental effect on the wildlife habitat and biodiversity in the area.

"Infrastructure in the area is already under strain and cannot accommodate the current approved developments. Schools, doctors and dentists are oversubscribed before the completion of the three major developments in the area."

The Mid Suffolk development control committee takes place on Wednesday, May 18.

More information on the plans (DC/21/05063) can be found here.