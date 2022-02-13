Homes under the planner: some of the plans rejected and approved in Suffolk

Here are some of the housing plans that have been lodged, approved or rejected in Suffolk recently. - Credit: Andrew Hendry

Across the county, there are hundreds of homes in front of planning committees.

There have long been concerns about a shortage of homes in Suffolk.

In November, a leading estate agent said potential sellers are reluctant to put their house on the market because they do not have the confidence they will be able to find a home to buy.

Now, in response, all councils in the Suffolk and north Essex area were building more houses than required in the Housing Delivery Test 2020-2021, released by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

But where are these homes being built, what might they look like and which ones aren't going ahead?

Here are some of the homes currently under the planner in Suffolk:

Lodged

Snow Hill, Clare

An indicative site layout by Brown & Scarlett Architects based in Pakenham - Credit: Brown & Scarlett Architects

Plans for 23 homes on a one-hectare former nursery site have been met with concerns by neighbours.

An outline planning application has been submitted for the vacant site in Snow Hill, Clare, near Bury St Edmunds, that was formerly occupied by Townsend Nurseries.

The development would feature a mix of two-storey and single-storey homes, including six affordable properties.

The site is surrounded by the Heights estate and a handful of neighbour objections have been lodged against the application so far.

Birch Avenue, Bacton

The site of the proposed 85 new homes in Bacton - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 85 homes in Bacton face a stumbling block following an objection from Network Rail.

Mid Suffolk District Council's planning committee meeting was told the main concern surrounding the project was the efficacy of a railway crossing near the site, which Network Rail said would cost between £100,000 and £5million to make safe.

The crossing allows people to access sports grounds, including Brickwall Meadow, the home of Bacton United '89 Football Club.

The project, submitted by Bellway Homes, is made up of two one-bedroom, 31 two-bedroom, 31 three-bedroom and 21 four-bedroom properties, 30 of which have been earmarked as affordable housing.

The site, which spans 12 acres, is located to the south of Bacton, on land south of Birch Avenue, around five miles from Stowmarket.

Forest Road, Onehouse

Community leaders were recommended to approve plans for 20 new homes in a Mid Suffolk village before the plans were withdrawn.

Harris Strategic Land has applied to build the properties - which would include seven affordable houses - on a 3.4-acre site south of Forest Road, in Onehouse, near Stowmarket.

An illustrative masterplan submitted to the council says there will also be a large area of open space, with children's play area and footpaths, as part of the development.

Harris Strategic Land said it would be a "sensitive design" with high-quality houses and bungalows providing much-needed homes.

Onehouse Parish Council though has objected to the proposals, saying they will diminish the strategic gap between Stowmarket and Onehouse which has already been reduced with the granting of permission for the developments in Union Road.

Approved

Eye Airfield

Several different plans for homes on Eye Airfield have been submitted - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans for 15 more homes at Eye Airfield have been given the green light by Mid Suffolk District Council's planning committee.

The project, submitted by Ryden Developments, is made up of three-, four- and five-bedroom properties, both houses and bungalows.

The development is part of a wider project that could see up to 280 homes built around Eye Airfield, the first phase of which was also granted planning permission at the same meeting on Wednesday, February 9.

Each of the homes will be detached and have their own garages. Electric vehicle charging points and solar panels will also be installed.

A further 138 homes to the south of Eye Airfield have also been granted full planning permission, despite concerns over the size of the properties and the use of gas boilers.

The project, submitted by Persimmon Homes, consists of 10 two-bedroom, 58 three-bedroom, 16 four-bedroom and 26 five-bedroom properties, as well as 16 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom affordable homes.

This scheme represents the first phase of a larger housing development that could see up to 280 homes and a 60-bed care home built at the site.

The plans were discussed at the Mid Suffolk development control committee on Wednesday, February 9, with the main point of contention springing from the low number of two-bedroom properties, which goes against both the Eye neighbourhood plan and Mid Suffolk guidance, with one councillor describing the housing mix as "baffling".

Chapel Road, Wrentham

Dozens of new homes are to be built in a village despite concerns over the safety of schoolchildren.

East Suffolk Council's northern planning committee approved plans for 65 new homes and landscaped open space on land north of Chapel Road in Wrentham at a meeting on Tuesday, February 8.

During the meeting, Ian Watson, chair of Wrentham Parish Council, called for councillors to include a condition for the developer to create a place for school buses to pull in, as well as a bus shelter and bicycle storage.

Tayfen Way, Bury St Edmunds

A drawing of the proposed north west (front) elevation - Credit: Frank Dowling

Plans have been approved for nine flats in an area of Bury St Edmunds that has been undergoing major regeneration.

Jack Stokes had applied for outline planning permission for a new building on a used car site in Tayfen Road - and permission was granted by West Suffolk Council on Tuesday.

The new development would involve the demolition of the existing buildings, which would be replaced with a part three-storey, part four-storey building comprising nine flats, with bin storage, cycle storage and parking for 12 vehicles to the rear.

Speaking from Portugal, Mr Stokes, who is co-owner of the Tayfen Road site, said the plan is to find a developer for the project.

Rejected

Great Bricett Business Park

Plans for 69 mobile homes in Great Bricett have been refused by Mid Suffolk District Council's planning committee - but the developer may appeal the decision.

The project at Great Bricett Business Park, The Street, Great Bricett, had a few changes from original variations of the application, including the use of PV roof technology, all properties utilising air source heat pumps as well as an on-site shop.

A provision of £200,000 (the cost of building around three properties) was also offered towards off-site affordable housing. However, councillors expressed concerns at the meeting that this would not be satisfactory.

Developer Birch's Park Homes previously said it was "very disappointed" with the planning officers' recommendation for the refusal of their plans, feeling that the council's approach was "very inconsistent".

Cullcott Close, Yoxford

Plans for five homes on land used as a paddock, stables and all-weather riding arena in an east Suffolk village have been rejected by a planning committee.

Parker Planning Services wanted to build bungalows on land to the rear of Cullcott Close, Yoxford, some of which is owned by East Suffolk Council.

The main arguments against the proposal were that it was outside the settlement boundary and therefore development in the countryside, as a backland form of development it is out of character with the area and the development would be detrimental to the amenity of existing and future residents.

Villagers previously voiced concerns over loss of privacy, overlooking, loss of outlook, daylight, and also worries over noise and disturbance.