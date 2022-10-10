Suffolk man first home dream crushed after numerous issues

Some of the pulled up carpets revealing water damage at the home in Weavers Meadow - Credit: SUBMITTED

A Hadleigh resident says he has had to move out of his dream first home bought with life savings after a housing developer failed to resolve issues caused by a suspected leaking pipe.

The man, who lives in Weavers Meadow, has moved into another home provided free of charge by a local business owner because Persimmon Homes had failed to deal with the problems at their own home.

He bought the property a year ago for £245,000, but there is currently no electric or plumbing, ‘ripped up’ carpets and holes in the walls where workmen have tried and failed to sort the problems.

The homeowner says the house has been left in a poor state by workmen. - Credit: SUBMITTED

The problems started when a flooring company visited to replace vinyl flooring and were also asked to replace the carpet, at which point they noticed evidence of water damage underneath.

“It was in the hallway originally, then it gradually got worse and worse and now it is upstairs as well. It has been caused by some sort of pipe leak, but Persimmon Homes are refusing to investigate it properly,” he said.

Workers had been round to try and investigate the cause, but had ‘decided they did not want to deal with it anymore,’ the homeowner said and had left the house in a poor state with evidence of their work everywhere.

Some of the water damage under the carpet - Credit: SUBMITTED

He added a faulty washing machine was initially blamed for the problem, but this would not have caused the leak upstairs.

“It is my first home, bought with life savings,” he said.

However, a Persimmon Homes spokesperson said: "We were very sorry to hear of the issues the homeowner was experiencing so immediately organised for a plumber to visit his home.

Some of the water damage to the walls - Credit: SUBMITTED

“During the initial visit the washing machine, which had been installed by the homeowner's contractor, was found to be leaking which was subsequently repaired by our plumber as a gesture of goodwill.

“Since that time, a number of visits have been made to this property, two of which were full-day, comprehensive surveys to ascertain if there were any issues relating to an escape of water.

“We have undertaken a number of additional tests, including a full drainage survey conducted by an independent specialist who added dye to water outlets, all of which have concluded that none of the water pipes within this property are leaking.

“We have offered to make good the inspection holes which were a necessary part of these investigations.

“We understand that he still has concerns and we have therefore offered a further independent inspection by another plumbing company which has not yet been taken up."