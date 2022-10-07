News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Homes plans on land owned by Suffolk peer Lord Tollemache are criticised

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:30 AM October 7, 2022
Plans have been submitted to develop farm buildings at Red House Farm in the grounds of Helmingham Hall

Plans have been submitted to develop farm buildings at Red House Farm in the grounds of Helmingham Hall, owned by the Tollemache family

Plans to convert Suffolk farm buildings into three homes on land owned by peer Lord Tollemache have received a number of objections, including one from a parish council. 

A planning application has been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council for the new properties at Red House Barns, which sit in the grounds of historic Helmingham Hall east of Stowmarket, seat of the wealthy Tollemache family. 

However, the development has attracted objections, particularly over traffic from the new households using Otley Road, which feeds the site, and poor infrastructure in the area, especially the lack of a telephone line to the homes and poor mobile phone reception. 

Lord Tollemache, who owns Helmingham Hall

Lord Tollemache, who owns Helmingham Hall

The buildings earmarked for the work include stables, which will become the main living accommodation with an open plan living/dining and kitchen area, three bedrooms, two of which will have en-suites and a separate family bathroom. 

A large threshing barn will be converted into a large living room, dining area, snug and kitchen, while two shelter sheds will provide additional accommodation, including a lobby, cloakroom and bedroom with en-suite in one of the sheds and a garden room, bedroom with en-suite and dressing room in the other. 

Further conversions will be taking place to a barn extension, a thresher barn and two open-sided shelter sheds. 

Commenting on the plans, Sarah Clare, clerk of nearby Framsden Parish Council, said as well as the issues with traffic and infrastructure, there were also concerns the area experienced low water pressure which would only be made worse by increasing demand through the new homes. 

She said: “The proposed properties are isolated and any resident will need to use a car to access services, as the road in question has recently been granted Quiet Lane status adding additional traffic is counterintuitive. 

“There seems to be no consideration of environmental concerns - such as eco-friendly heating systems when there are stated aims of Zero Carbon. 

“Concerns have been expressed by residents that to allow such a development could set a dangerous precedent for similar developments in a village which is already stretched to the limit with its infrastructure, particularly in relation to broadband provision.” 

However, in a statement on the plans, Peter Wells Architects said: “The proposal to convert the existing historic farm buildings at Red House Farm, Framsden, into three residential dwellings, represents a sensitive scheme that will bring the buildings back into use and secure their future, will avoid possible further dilapidation of the buildings and will enhance the setting of the heritage assets.”

