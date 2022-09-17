Planning appeal ends into 69 mobile homes for Suffolk village

A planning inquiry into proposals for 69 mobile homes in a Suffolk village has closed following concluding arguments about affordable housing and the sustainability of the site.

Planning Inspector Stephen Wilkinson has been hearing an appeal by developer Birch’s Park Homes against Mid Suffolk District Council’s decision to refuse the application for the homes at Great Bricett Business Park.

The plans had been rejected because of concerns about the local plan and a previous consent for the land, while a lack of affordable housing was also raised as an issue.

On the final day of the four-day hearing, much of the debate centred around the appropriate level of contribution the developer should make towards affordable housing.

Friday’s sitting heard evidence from the council’s barrister Richard Ground who questioned the developer’s claim the low-cost park homes were already affordable and therefore a contribution towards affordable housing was unnecessary.

He said the developer could afford to pay £952,730 to provide affordable properties.

“The appellant has consistently tried to avoid making any significant contribution to the considerable need for affordable housing in Mid Suffolk by the curious and unmeritorious argument that the market park homes will meet the needs of those who cannot access the market.

“This is one of those arguments that only needs to be said to see why it is wrong. How can providing more market park homes help people who cannot access the market? If they could buy a market park home, their needs would already be met by the market,” Mr Ground said.

However, Richard Harwood, representing the developer, said the value of the mobile homes had been over-estimated and therefore the amount available for affordable housing was much less.

Arguments also took place over the sustainability of the site and the access to transport.

Mr Ground said there were ‘very few facilities in Great Bricett, no shop, no pub, no employment and very little public transport, meaning a car will be needed.’

He also said traffic levels would make cycling and walking difficult.

However, Mr Harwood said ‘wide, straight roads with low-speed limits’ in the area made cycling practical while a shop was set to be provided with the plans and the homes were sited near to four bus routes, answering the concerns about sustainable transport.

A decision on the appeal is due to be made on October 28.