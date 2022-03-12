News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Suffolk renters feel pinch as at least 30% of salary goes on living

person

Tom Cann

Published: 6:00 AM March 12, 2022
East Anglia is ranked as the fourth highest region in the UK with 80% of people paying over 30% of their annual wages on rent

East Anglia is ranked as the fourth highest region in the UK with 80% of people paying over 30% of their annual wages on rent - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk renters are seeing up to 50% of their monthly salary going on rent - and say they worry about further cost-of-living rises or being priced out of owning a home. 

It follows a recent study by SpareRoom which found 80% of people in East Anglia spend 30% or more on their rent, and almost one in three (29%) are spending 50% or more. 

The website surveyed more than 11,000 people and reported women are the hardest hit, with more than 85% spending 30% compared with 75% for men. 

It makes East Anglia is the fourth highest region in the UK. 

Gemma Rayner, 34, who rents her home in Rendlesham, said: “I just find it really worrying to be honest, rent is constantly increasing, and now with the massive hikes in utility bills and fuel, it’s adding a lot of financial stress.” 

Rent rises may have slowed across London, but private tenants in Islington pay 65 per cent of their

Rent rises may have slowed across London, but private tenants in Islington pay 65 per cent of their salaries in rent. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Lauryn Sims, 23 from Foxhall, said: "It’s ridiculous. The cost of living for someone like me who is young and would love to own a house soon, is just getting too much. 

“I probably won’t be able to afford a mortgage because I’m spending so much of my income on rent and bills. It’s a worry when it comes towards the end of the month to just go out with my friends because I struggle to have any disposable income.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorist drives through scene of car fire
  2. 2 East Suffolk village road closed as sinkhole opens up
  3. 3 Chaplin on McKenna's 'hidden messages' and 'touching' Pompey ovation
  1. 4 1,200 litres of heating oil stolen from tanker off A140 in Suffolk
  2. 5 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
  3. 6 Town suffer Edmundson blow but better news on skipper Morsy and Woolfenden
  4. 7 Wrong bin weight in Corrie McKeague search was due to error, inquest hears
  5. 8 Woman gets suspended sentence after drugs found hidden in her body
  6. 9 'It could have been handled better' - Cowley on Pompey star Jacobs' failed Town move
  7. 10 Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre replaced by series of festive events

Jonathan Webb, director at Keystone Independent Estate Agents in Ipswich, said a reason for why East Anglia ranked so high is the increase in buy-to-let landlords coming onto the market.

He said: “You’ll find landlords are buying better quality homes than they have done before, which means that it is demanding higher rent because it is a better-quality property. 

“East Anglia is also a very pretty and desirable area. We noticed it with the pandemic. It made people think about their location and what rural areas have to offer. Ipswich as well, has seen a lot of regeneration, there’s a lot more going on now. 

“A lot of people with higher paying jobs from London for example, are moving here because pf the surroundings, commuting to London one day a week, and then working from home the other four.” 


Housing News
Ipswich News
Suffolk
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Orford on a cold December day.,

Suffolk Live News

'Mesmerising' Suffolk coastal village named among 'most beautiful' in UK

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have submitted an application to develop parts of Portman Road Stadium to Ipswich Borough Council.

Ipswich Borough Council | Updated

Plans to take Portman Road to 'level required by Premier League' revealed

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The management team behind The Commodore are set to depart after 10 years at the helm.

'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Beach huts on Felixstowe prom will not be placed on the beach this year due to the erosion on the be

East Suffolk Council

Eviction notices for beach huts as all options explored

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon