Backing for plan to turn pub into new homes

The Volunteer Inn at Leiston could be converted to housing - Credit: SIDNEY PHILLIPS

Proposals to turn an unused Suffolk pub into five new homes have won the backing of community leaders.

The Volunteer Inn, in Haylings Road, Leiston, has been standing empty and the owners now want to refurbish it to create apartments along with two new homes in the grounds.

The scheme submitted to East Suffolk Council would mean demolition of storage buildings to the rear in Paradise Place.

Leiston-cum-Sizewell Town Council has now given its support to the plans.

It is recommending approval providing all building and renovations are constructed to standards that exceed the minimum building regulation requirements for net zero and also include provision for electric vehicle charging points.

Suffolk Highways has also asked for electric charging points and cycle storage.

Sequence, agents for applicants Brightwell Ventures Ltd, said the project would create two one-bedroom flats and one two-bed flat, together with the construction of two one-bed apartments in a duplex arrangement over two storeys.

It was "a highly sustainable location in the town of Leiston, bringing a brownfield site back into effective and efficient use".