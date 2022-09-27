Suffolk-wide support needed as 75,000 homes plunged into fuel poverty

Tim Holder of the Suffolk Community Foundation has called for a Suffolk-wide support effort as 75,000 households are plunged into fuel poverty - Credit: PA/Sylvaine Poitau

An expert has called for a Suffolk-wide support effort as 75,000 households are plunged into fuel poverty.

Tim Holder of the Suffolk Community Foundation said Friday's government announcement of a £60 billion support package to help households with rising energy bills was welcome, but that more must be done to help those on the breadline.

"Any help from the government is always gratefully received," he said.

In a bid to reduce soaring bills, Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng introduced a two-year 'energy price guarantee' - Credit: PA

"But we need to be proactive and help each other.

"Suffolk is going to have to pull together to help in any way we can."

The news comes as a nationwide cost-of-living crisis continues to grip the country.

In a bid to reduce soaring bills, Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng introduced a two-year 'energy price guarantee'. This will see a typical household's energy bill rise to £2,500 a year from October 1.

Prior to the announcement, costs were set to rise to £3,549 a year.

The guarantee is not a limit on how much people will pay - this will depend on how much energy is used.

"In 2020, it was 48,000 households in fuel poverty. In 2021, it was 58,000," said Mr Holder.

"That means we've seen a rise by almost 20,000 households in just a year.

"Prior to the announcement of government support, we were expecting the figure to be as high as 120,000."

Based on energy price guarantee rates and customers with 2019 median usage, yearly average bills could be:

- £1,750 for a purpose-built flat;

- £2,350 for a mid-terraced house;

- £2,650 for a semi-detached house;

- £3,300 for a detached house.

"We can't just wait to see how much worse it gets," said Mr Holder.

"It's really important that people are supported now.

"Whether it be rising interest rates or soaring inflation, there are just some things the government can't control.

"So we need to do everything we can and it will take a Suffolk-wide effort to support as many people as we can."