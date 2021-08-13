'Significant milestone' as 1,150 homes a step closer to approval

Published: 5:36 PM August 13, 2021

An artist's impression of the future development at Chilton Woods, near Sudbury - Credit: Simon Jones & Associates

A proposed development of 1,150 homes north of Sudbury is one step closer to construction after the first phase of the estate was granted approval.

Taylor Wimpey is planning to build the homes on land north of Woodhall Business Park, having secured outline permission for the scheme from Babergh District Council in March 2018.

A public consultation has been held over the project, known as the Chilton Woods development, and a 135-page design code document was presented before Babergh's planning committee on Wednesday.

All 10 members of the committee voted in favour of the proposals.

During the meeting, the committee also gave the go-ahead for reserved matters for phase one of Chilton Woods - detailing the layout, landscaping and appearance of 200 of the new homes.

Eighty-five of these initial properties will be classed as affordable.

Taylor Wimpey's proposals for the development also include a public open space, footpaths and cycleways to connect to the wider Chilton Woods site and a route to the new primary school.

Stephen Plumb, chairman of Babergh District Council’s planning committee, welcomed the approval of the first phase and said the properties would meet a need for housing in Suffolk.

He said: "Chilton Woods, and the many benefits it brings, is a significant milestone for Babergh and its design code will help pave the way for high quality development which serves not just future residents, but the district as a whole.

"I am immensely grateful to everyone who has had their say on the code, with this public feedback being invaluable in the preparation of the comprehensive guidance, setting out our expectations of the developer and helping us to create an attractive, sustainable and connected community which is in keeping with the local area.

"We are now a step closer to construction beginning on proposals, which not only offer a substantial amount of affordable homes and employment opportunities, but will also secure the infrastructure needed to keep pace with growth, including new schools and leisure facilities – meeting our ongoing ambition for Babergh to be somewhere that everyone is proud to call home."