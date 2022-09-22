Developer invites communities to have say on major project
- Credit: Taylor Wimpey
Housing developer Taylor Wimpey is inviting communities around Sudbury to have their say on the latest phase of a major project.
The Chilton Woods development will bring 1,150 homes - and will also provide a village centre with new shops, significant areas of green space and sports pitches and facilities.
The development will include land for a new primary school with pre-school facilities, and a community hall.
The first phase of the project, for 200 homes - known as Maidenfields - went on sale in September 2021.
An application for a further 243 homes is currently with Babergh District Council.
Taylor Wimpey is now looking for feedback on the third phase - for 149 homes, including 28 affordable.
Online public consultation will run from September 26 to October 9 and can be found here.
Planning manager for Taylor Wimpey London, Sam Caslin, said: “Community consultation has been at the heart of our work on the Chilton Woods development and we’re excited to share plans for our latest phase with the local community.
Most Read
- 1 Noise warning issued as late-night fighter jet exercises planned
- 2 Overgrown Suffolk village hedge labelled a 'danger' to motorists
- 3 Suspected drug driver arrested after motorcyclist dies in A14 lorry crash
- 4 Teenager who died after serious crash is named
- 5 New Suffolk seafront beach huts could be 'displaced and damaged'
- 6 Pick your pumpkin and bottle-feed lambs at a Suffolk farm
- 7 Town set for bumper crowds at top-of-table clashes
- 8 Huge fire breaks out at tyre yard overnight
- 9 A natural, a wild card and the man with the highest upside... who should replace Burns?
- 10 Artist's despair at latest vandal attack on Suffolk seafront artwork
“We know that there is significant interest in the new homes at Chilton Woods and we once again look forward to hearing people’s views.”