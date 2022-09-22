News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Housing

Developer invites communities to have say on major project

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 4:00 PM September 22, 2022
The first phase of development, known as Maidenfields

The first phase of the development is known as Maidenfields. - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

Housing developer Taylor Wimpey is inviting communities around Sudbury to have their say on the latest phase of a major project.

The Chilton Woods development will bring 1,150 homes - and will also provide a village centre with new shops, significant areas of green space and sports pitches and facilities.

The development will include land for a new primary school with pre-school facilities, and a community hall. 

The first phase of development, known as Maidenfields

The project will see 1,150 homes built - and will also provide a village centre with new shops, significant areas of green space and sports pitches and facilities. - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

The first phase of the project, for 200 homes - known as Maidenfields - went on sale in September 2021. 

An application for a further 243 homes is currently with Babergh District Council.

Taylor Wimpey is now looking for feedback on the third phase - for 149 homes, including 28 affordable.   

Online public consultation will run from September 26 to October 9 and can be found here. 

Planning manager for Taylor Wimpey London, Sam Caslin, said: “Community consultation has been at the heart of our work on the Chilton Woods development and we’re excited to share plans for our latest phase with the local community.

Most Read

  1. 1 Noise warning issued as late-night fighter jet exercises planned
  2. 2 Overgrown Suffolk village hedge labelled a 'danger' to motorists
  3. 3 Suspected drug driver arrested after motorcyclist dies in A14 lorry crash
  1. 4 Teenager who died after serious crash is named
  2. 5 New Suffolk seafront beach huts could be 'displaced and damaged'
  3. 6 Pick your pumpkin and bottle-feed lambs at a Suffolk farm
  4. 7 Town set for bumper crowds at top-of-table clashes
  5. 8 Huge fire breaks out at tyre yard overnight
  6. 9 A natural, a wild card and the man with the highest upside... who should replace Burns?
  7. 10 Artist's despair at latest vandal attack on Suffolk seafront artwork

“We know that there is significant interest in the new homes at Chilton Woods and we once again look forward to hearing people’s views.”

The layout for the third phase of Chilton Woods

The layout for the third phase of Chilton Woods. - Credit: Taylor Wimpey


Housing News
Planning and Development
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Freddie Ladapo heads a Leif Davis corner towards goal.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-0 win against Arsenal U21s unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving a motorcycle and lorry near Ipswich

A14 | Updated

A14 partially reopens after serious crash between lorry and motorcycle

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The Lego was stolen from B&M stores in Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News

CCTV released after Lego sets worth £1,500 stolen from Suffolk B&M stores

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The barn is in Redlingfield in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk barn in need of revamp sells for more than £50,000 at auction

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon