Published: 5:30 AM January 28, 2021

A consultation is set to be launched next week on a development of 120 homes in an Essex town.

Developer Taylor Wimpey is looking to create a new development on land to the north east of Wivenhoe and is looking for residents to have their say on the plans.

The site off Richard Avenue has previously been allocated for a residential development with a minimum of 120 homes in the Wivenhoe Neighbourhood Plan, which was approved in a referendum held on May 2, 2019.

The proposed development by Taylor Wimpey will have 120 houses with a mix of different types of properties.

As well as this, 20% of the homes on the site will be affordable in line with the neighbourhood plan.

The new development will also provide land for new sports fields, a play area and open space with footpath and cycle links.

The developers also hope to open up an area of currently private countryside to the east of the site for public access through the proposed development.

A public consultation will run online from Monday, February 1 until Sunday, February 14 on Taylor Wimpey's website.

A webinar will also be held via the website at 6pm on Monday February, 8.

The developers hope to use the feedback they receive to help shape the final plans to be submitted to council planners.

Sam Caslin, planning manager for Taylor Wimpey London, said the company were looking forward to hearing what residents had to say about the proposed site.

“Gathering the views of the local community is a vital stage in the development process, and we are eager to hear what the Wivenhoe community thinks of our proposals," said Mr Caslin.

“We know that local residents spent a lot of time putting together the Wivenhoe Neighbourhood Plan, and our proposals have been drawn up based on the principles in this document.

“All views will be taken on board and used to shape our final planning application, and we are grateful to everyone who takes part in our consultation process.”

Following the consultation process ,Taylor Wimpey will make a planning application to Colchester Borough Council in due course.