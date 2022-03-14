Plans for 9,000-home project to be revealed as major consultation starts

9,000 new homes will be built to the east of Colchester along with community facilities and employment sites - Credit: Jamie Niblock

A masterplan layout for proposals to build up to 9,000 new homes on the edge of Colchester is set to be revealed today (Monday, March 14) as public consultation gets under way.

Work has been taking place for several years on plans for the Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community (TCBGC).

Government will make the final decision on the proposals as part of the new local plan for the area after an examination in public next year.

Today sees the launch of a six-week public consultation on the details of the garden community, which will also include employment sites, new nurseries, primary and secondary schools, health facilities, and community facilities, including sports and leisure.

The project on the eastern side of Colchester would be built over a period of 30 years.

Nick Turner, chairman of the TCBGC Joint Committee, said “The Draft Plan for the Garden Community has been produced following a large programme of engagement with the community and stakeholders.

"It sets out our clear ambitions to make this community an exemplary place to live, with plenty of green space, along with the protection of existing settlements in the area."

Committee deputy chairman Paul Dundas said it was really important that people give their views now on the draft proposal - and said every comment in the feedback would be examined as Tendring District and Colchester Borough councils consider changes and updates.

He said: “It’s really important that we get our plans right for the Garden Community. It needs to be a development that brings benefits to our residents and local area and it’s vital that to make it succeed we reflect what local people want to see in the new Garden Community.

"While this won’t be the only opportunity to comment on the plans, I would urge as many people as possible to take the time to read the proposals and comment on them.”

The material released today will include a preferred masterplan layout option for the development, policies on land uses, social infrastructure, economic activity and employment.

Drop-in events will also be held at Ardleigh, Wivenhoe, Greenstead, and Elmstead Market for people to see the plans.

The final version of the plan will then go out for another consultation at the end of the year before it is submitted to the secretary of state for consideration.