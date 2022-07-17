Under-used land could provide council house boost

Spare parcels of council-owned land could be used for new council homes for people waiting on the register - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Small parcels of council-owned land spread across a district could be developed to provide more than 250 new homes for those most in need.

Officers have undertaken a survey of 72 under-utilised sites, a mixture of open space and brownfield, to see how they could be re-purposed - and now the project is to be taken to the next stage.

Initial analysis shows the sites could be used for 271 homes but officers say the plans are "purely conceptual" and not a guarantee of development that is achievable.

However, Tendring District Council’s (TDC) cabinet has tasked officers to look further at the sites and what they could be used for.

One option could be to build council homes – to help reduce the number of households on the housing register – or more garages, which are in high demand; or to sell the land, using the money generated to support other council priorities. Alternatively, the sites may be kept as open space.

Carlo Guglielmi, TDC deputy leader and cabinet member for corporate finance and governance, said the council would look at options for some sites – with further decisions required for each location once additional work had been carried out.

He said: “The property team was tasked to carry out this piece of work back in 2019 and it has taken a considerable amount of time to complete this complicated and technical piece of work, but it is a vital component to inform and progress our Housing Strategy.

“The council owns a number of these small parcels of land around the district, which all require maintenance and in many cases are not useable open spaces for people to enjoy.

“Our highlighted priorities for this year are to make better use of our assets, and this is a prime example of that. We can use some of our under-used land to help our residents; whether that is through housing, garages or something else which comes out of this piece of work. That could include selling the land, and using the money to support other council services and actions.

“But we are not taking a blanket approach. We totally appreciate some sites will be more sensitive than others, and we want people’s comments so they can be taken into consideration.”

Combined the areas of land total 10 hectares – equivalent in size to almost 25 football pitches.

Officers will not explore all of the sites at once, but instead focus on those which are larger. This includes sites at Fernlea Road, Dovercourt, and Seaview, Little Oakley, while three others – Crome Road and Burrows Close in Clacton, and Dover Road in Brightlingsea – are further along the process and cabinet agreed to prioritise these.



